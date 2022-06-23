"Really dangerous every time at middle distance" - Ciryl Gane on his upcoming opponent Tai Tuivasa

Ciryl Gane is in training camp for his main event against Tai Tuivasa at UFC Paris on September 3, and he already has an idea of his game plan. Gane vs. Tuivasa is a heavyweight spectacle between two fighters ranked in the top three looking to earn a title shot.

This matchup features two heavyweights with contrasting styles. Tuivasa is a wild and powerful fighter who tends to throw caution to the wind to score a knockout. On the contrary, Gane is a technical fighter who takes his time to ensure he doesn't make mistakes and gets caught in the hardest-hitting division.

During an interview with MMA Junkie, Gane detailed the matchup and what he needs to do to win:

"He's really dangerous every time at middle distance. It's really hard to fight with him at middle distance. So, you know already I have good footwork. I can keep my distance, so you know already what I'm gonna do."

The winner of this fight will most likely be whoever can get their opponent to conform to their style. If Gane gets into a brawl, he probably won't find success. If Tuivasa stands at range and tries to have a kickboxing fight, the outcome will probably be a 50-45 losing scorecard for the Aussie.

With that said, the heavyweight division only takes one punch to change everything.

Watch Ciryl Gane discuss the matchup with Tai Tuivasa below:

Ciryl Gane says he wants to finish Tuivasa 'before the end'

Gane is 7-1 in the UFC, with two wins by KO/TKO and two by submission. Meanwhile, Tuivasa is 8-3 in the UFC with 7 KO/TKOs, including five straight wins by KO/TKO. Therefore, it would be no surprise for this matchup to finish before the clock runs down.

During the same interview, Gane expressed his desire to finish the fight by saying:

"My mission is I want to do the show, so I'm gonna go ahead, and if it's possible, I'm gonna try to finish the fight before the end because I'm in Paris and want to do the show."

With current champion Francis Ngannou out indefinitely, the winner of Tuivasa vs. Gane should end up in an interim title fight. 'Bon Gamin' has been the interim champion but never became undisputed after losing to Ngannou.

On the contrary, most people thought 'Bam Bam' could never become a champion. He's now only two wins away from making his dreams come true.

