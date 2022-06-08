"I like what Jake Paul is doing" - Claressa Shields praises Paul's contribution to women's boxing but wants him to respect the sport more

Claressa Shields acknowledges Jake Paul's contribution to the growth of women's boxing. However, the undisputed women's middleweight champion thinks Paul should be more respectful towards the sport.

Shields did not take kindly to Paul calling out boxing legend Canelo Alvarez despite not having fought a pure pugilist. According to the world champion, 'The Problem Child' should try proving his worth as a boxer instead of randomly chasing clout. The 27-year old undefeated boxer recently told The Schmo:

"I like what Jake Paul is doing. He's brought a whole bunch of attention to women's boxing and just to boxing. It's just about him respecting the sport. And if you're gonna, you know, be calling out Canelo and all that kind of stuff, you have to atleast fight against a real fighter and not be using everybody's name for clout."

Watch Shields' interview with The Schmo below:

Paul recently organised the biggest event in women's boxing history along with renowned promoter Eddie Hearn. 'The Problem Child' also appears to be on a mission to get MMA fighters paid their dues.

Although Paul has ammassed a 5-0 professional record, his pugilism is constantly questioned as he is yet to compete against a fellow professional boxer. However, that hasn't stopped the 25-year-old from issuing callouts to a bunch of combat sports stars including Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez, Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva, among others.

Jake Paul claims he can beat Anderson Silva and Floyd Mayweather on the same night

Anderson Silva and Floyd Mayweather recently aced their respective opponents, Bruno Machado and Don Moore, in Abu Dhabi on May 21. While their bouts went the distance, both Silva and Mayweather looked impressive and even scored knockdowns.

Jake Paul, who is currently eyeing a bout against Silva, remained unimpressed with 'The Spider' and 'Money'. In another of his boisterous claims, 'The Problem Child' said he would beat Silva and Mayweather on the same night. The 25-year-old wrote on Twitter:

"I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night"

Jake Paul @jakepaul I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night 🫠 I would beat Floyd and Anderson in the same night 🫠

Paul has revealed that he is set to return to the ring on August 13th, but is yet to announce his next opponent. Most are of the opinion that the frontrunners to fight 'The Problem Child' next are Tommy Fury and Anderson Silva. He will look to go 6-0 later this year.

