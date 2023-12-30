"CM Punk robbed" - Fans react as EA Sports reveals the most used fighters in UFC 5

EA Sports UFC 5 is the latest installment in the video game series. Recently, the most used fighters in the game have been revealed, consisting of the top five male and female fighters respectively. The men's list was made up of Conor McGregor, Alex Pereira, Jon Jones, Sean O'Malley and Israel Adesanya, in that order.

Meanwhile, the women's list consisted of Valentina Shevchenko, Amanda Nunes, Alexa Grasso, Rose Namajunas and Joanna Jędrzejczyk, also in that order. Fans reacted to the news in various ways on X/Twitter, with some using humor, while others took it as an opportunity to criticize the game.

One fan joked about Pereira's positioning ahead of Adesanya by describing it as yet another instance of 'Poatan' getting one over his old rival:

"Alex beating Izzy on the charts too"

Another fan, meanwhile, complained about McGregor's outdated character model:

"Sweet. Fix Conor's model"

Some of the comments, though, were humorous, with ex-UFC fighter CM Punk, of all people, being mentioned:

"CM Punk robbed"

One comment referenced recently retired heavyweight MMA legend Alistair Overeem as his favorite fighter to play as:

"Alistair Overeem every fight for me"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

While UFC 5 was initially announced to a tremendous amount of hype, fan interest in the game seems to have waned and it now draws a mixed series of opinions. Regardless, it remains the promotion's flagship bearer in the video game world.

As 2024 opens with several blockbuster fights, fans will be curious to see who becomes one of the most played characters based on their performance in the octagon.

UFC 5 and the EA Sports cover curse

Ever since EA Sports became the official developer for the UFC series of video games, there has been an enduring superstition about misfortunes befalling fighters who appear on the game's covers. UFC 5 has been no different, as every single fighter on the cover experienced octagon failures thereafter.

Alexander Volkanovski was knocked out by Islam Makhachev, Valentina Shevchenko failed to recapture her flyweight crown from Alexa Grasso in a draw, and Israel Adesanya lost his middleweight title to Sean Strickland in the greatest middleweight upset ever.