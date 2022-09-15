"It was more humor to me than anything else" - Coach John Kavanagh clears the air on viral video of Johnny Walker and team having to leave the arena at UFC 279

Coach John Kavanagh recently cleared the air on the viral video of Johnny Walker and the SBG (Straight Blast Gym) team being made to leave the T-Mobile arena after his UFC 279 bout. The acclaimed coach posted a series of tweets following his pupil Johnny Walker's victory against Ion Cutelaba.

Coach Kavanagh @John_Kavanagh So @ufc just came and kicked us out. No tickets for us and not allowed stay back stage to watch. Pulled out back door, kicked out, no even shoes on So @ufc just came and kicked us out. No tickets for us and not allowed stay back stage to watch. Pulled out back door, kicked out, no even shoes on 😅 https://t.co/av78OBETZM

The Irish trainer was on coaching duties for Lucie Pulidova at UFC 278. He claimed that the team was lucky to get tickets to the event, which wasn't the case at UFC 279.

John Kavanagh, who's currently enjoying time in Portugal with his family, claimed in an Instagram post that the entire episode was humorous in hindsight:

"It really wasn't that big of a deal. That's why I'm laughing in the video. It was more humor to me than anything else.''

Kavanagh detailed the chain of events that transpired:

"There's a tent outside T-Mobile. We come out of the tent and go back into the building, grab our gear, and get changed. The parole blue shirt UFC staff who were incredibly professional and polite, they had to stop us at the door and tell us you're not allowed back in. I just didn't really know what was going on. We were like 'just walk us back to the changing room. Just want to get a quick shower, Walker is covered in another man's sweat, get changed and we will be out of here'. They said no."

Kavanagh cited the terrible turn of events in the build-up to UFC 279 that forced the UFC to take these measures. Nevertheless, he was satisfied with Walker's performance and elated by the 'Performance of the Night' bonus.

John Kavanagh reflects on Johnny Walker's victory at UFC 279 against Ion Cutelaba

Conor McGregor's head coach John Kavanagh has been instrumental in Johnny Walker's path to overcoming his slump. The Brazilian light heavyweight returned to winning ways with a quick submission victory against Ion Cutelaba in the first round.

John Kavanagh and his team at SBG worked relentlessly with the Brazilian on his path to resurgence. Walker had consecutive losses against Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill coming into UFC 279.

The Irish coach reflected on the gratifying experience in a tweet, claiming that there's always room for improvement even in victory or defeat:

''Great win and bonus Saturday night. Following day sun still rises. Does who matter still do, those who don't still don't. Win or lose process is the same. Get back in the gym, improve and get ready for the next. Don't celebrate victories or commiserate loses too hard. Just go.''

Coach Kavanagh @John_Kavanagh Great win and bonus Saturday night. Following day sun still rises. Does who matter still do, those who don't still don't. Win or lose process is the same. Get back in the gym, improve and get ready for the next. Don't celebrate victories or commiserate loses too hard. Just go 🥊 Great win and bonus Saturday night. Following day sun still rises. Does who matter still do, those who don't still don't. Win or lose process is the same. Get back in the gym, improve and get ready for the next. Don't celebrate victories or commiserate loses too hard. Just go 🥊

