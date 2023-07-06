Coach: Kevin Lee gave off 'warning signs' finding faults with Khabib Nurmagomedov ahead of UFC return

'The Motown Phenom' Kevin Lee has long been one of the most vocal critics of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Lee had previously claimed he'd defeat 'The Eagle' if they ever clashed in an MMA bout. On that note, a prominent MMA coach has suggested that Lee's focus on Nurmagomedov likely contributed to 'The Motown Phenom's' recent defeat.

Kevin Lee parted ways with the UFC in late 2021. Nevertheless, after a one-fight stint at Eagle FC, Lee returned to the UFC in a welterweight matchup against Rinat Fakhretdinov at the UFC Vegas 76 event at the UFC Apex on July 1st, 2023. The fight ended with Lee getting knocked down and subsequently submitted in the opening round.

On the Javier Mendez Podcast, coach Javier Mendez of the world-renowned AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) gym has explained that Kevin Lee was seemingly focused on other factors rather than his fight. Mendez stated:

"Some of the warning signs for me were when Kevin was talking about, 'Hey, I'm beyond these little shows at the Apex.' His attitude was like, 'I'm past this.' And to me, it's like, 'Your focus should have been on winning and your opponent.'"

Additionally, Javier Mendez, who'd coached Khabib Nurmagomedov during the latter's MMA career, addressed Kevin Lee's criticism of 'The Eagle.' Mendez indicated that the 30-year-old Lee should've focused on the dangerous Rinat Fakhretdinov rather than sounding off on the retired Nurmagomedov. Mendez said:

"And other comments were like on Khabib -- 'I saw holes in his game.'" Mendez added, "And I'm just like, 'Dude, you should be focused more on your fight. Forget anybody else, forget anybody; anybody particularly. Just focus on yours because everybody was dying to see what you're gonna do, especially at welterweight.'"

Moreover, Mendez noted that he doesn't know whether it was just a case of Lee getting caught or if his lack of focus was the primary cause of the loss. Regardless, he explained that Lee is still young and could become a threat at welterweight if he's focused on his fights rather than other factors.

Watch Mendez discuss the topic at 3:24 in the video below:

What's next for Kevin Lee and Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Kevin Lee has competed in the UFC lightweight (155-pound) and welterweight (170-pound) divisions, having fought for the interim UFC lightweight title a few years back. In the aftermath of the one-sided defeat at UFC Vegas 76, it's currently unclear as to whom 'The Motown Phenom' will fight next.

Fans, however, can expect an update concerning Lee's future to unravel soon.

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov is a former UFC lightweight champion who retired from the sport of MMA with an undefeated record of 29-0 in October 2020. 'The Eagle' continues to train at AKA in the US and his native Dagestan, Russia.

Despite long-running speculation about his potential return, the UFC Hall of Famer has maintained that he won't ever compete in an MMA bout again.

