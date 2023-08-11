"Pathetic to hear this" - Coach slams Ian Garry and team for throwing distasteful 'p**sy hurts' insult at Geoff Neal over fight pull-out

Ian Garry was left fuming after Geoff Neal pulled out of their fight due to an undisclosed injury just weeks before their scheduled bout at UFC 292. The Irishman confirmed Neal's withdrawal in an emotionally-charged video that showed him reacting to losing his opponent.

The footage showed Garry on a call with his management team, who informed him of Neal's pullout. During their conversation, someone joked about 'Handz of Steel' pulling out because his "p**sy hurts." While the Irishman laughed it off, Neal's coach wasn't pleased about the lack of respect and recently sounded off on Garry and his team for hurling insults at an injured Neal.

After UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley posted a tweet criticizing Ian Garry and his team for using such slurs, Geoff Neal's coach Sayif Saud quote-tweeted the post with his take on the issue.

Pointing out that Neal fought world-class fighters despite reeling from a life-threatening medical complication, he wrote:

"I just saw this and find it very disturbing. @handzofsteelmma is working closely with the @ufc medical staff after never fully recovering from near death/sepsis, fans all know. This kid fought @Rakhmonov1994 @VicenteLuqueMMA @bullyb170 @WonderboyMMA. It is pathetic to hear this."

Sayif Saud @sayif_saud I just saw this and find it very disturbing. @handzofsteelmma is working closely with the @ufc medical staff after never fully recovering from near death/sepsis, fans all know.This kid fought @Rakhmonov1994 @VicenteLuqueMMA @bullyb170 @WonderboyMMA it is pathetic to hear this twitter.com/sugaseanmma/st…

Neil Magny replaces Geoff Neal to face Ian Garry on short notice at UFC 292

Ian Garry will fight at UFC 292 despite losing his initially booked opponent on August 19. It was recently revealed that welterweight mainstay Neil Magny has agreed to step in as a replacement on short notice.

Interestingly, this is the fight Garry always wanted. 'The Future' has called Magny out previously and was eager to prove himself worthy of being a top-ten-ranked welterweight in the UFC. Given Magny's reputation as the divisional top-ten gatekeeper, it's unsurprising to see Garry itching to test himself against the veteran.

Ian Garry confirmed the new matchup via a video posted to his socials. Taking to Twitter, 'The Future' captioned his post:

"I always get what I want."

The 25-year-old fast-rising Irish prospect is coming off a first-round TKO against Daniel Rodriguez at UFC on ABC 4. As an undefeated fighter, Garry has earned three knockout victories in his last five outings in the UFC. His record as a professional MMA fighter is a perfect 12-0.

Meanwhile, Neil Magny is coming off a split decision win over Phil Rowe at UFC on ABC 5. 'The Haitian Sensation' is the all-time wins leader in the UFC's welterweight division and is 3-2 in his last five outings. His overall record is 28-11.