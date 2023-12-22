Colby Covington comparing Leon Edwards' father to Adolf Hitler triggers mass social media outrage - "Masvidal was in the right"

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington, known for his provocative pre-fight tactics, has once again stirred the pot with his recent comments. However, this time, the MMA community isn't applauding.

Last week, during the UFC 296 conference, Covington sparked outrage by delving into the sensitive topic of Leon Edwards' late father, a promotional tactic that went beyond the accepted norms of pre-fight banter.

The MMA community, including prominent fighters like Sean Strickland and Belal Muhammad, voiced their strong disapproval.

Unfazed by the reproval, Covington further exacerbated the situation by categorizing Edwards' father as a "drug lord" and "sex trafficker" before his tragic demise.

In a recent appearance on Patrick Bet-David's podcast, Covington not only maintained his unapologetic stance but shockingly drew a disturbing parallel between Edwards' deceased father and anti-Semitic dictator Adolf Hitler. Despite the backlash, Covington insisted:

"I'm not comparing him to Hitler, but it's that same level of a bad guy."

Covington's refusal to backtrack on his comments has raised questions about the boundaries of acceptable trash-talk within the sport. Several fans took to X (Twitter) to lash out at Covington's recent comments, with one writing:

"He's destroying his own career."

Others, meanwhile, referenced the incident involving Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington outside a restaurant in Miami, where 'Gamebred' confronted the American in response to his offensive remarks. They wrote:

"You’d think after Masvidal caught him outside, Colby would realize to stop running his mouth. You had 25 mins in the octagon, and you shit the bed."

"Alright, I was wrong. Masvidal should have done more that night."

Craig Jones deciphers the unsettling message in Colby Covington's UFC 296 trash talk

In the aftermath of UFC 296, Brazilian jiu-jitsu expert Craig Jones has delved into the unsettling message embedded in Colby Covington's UFC 296 pre-fight antics.

The pre-fight press conference set the tone for a fiery exchange, with Covington aiming verbal salvos at Edwards, even launching vile comments aimed towards the welterweight champion's deceased father.

Reflecting on Covington's trash talk, Jones took to Instagram and made a sobering observation about the dynamics of public discourse in America:

"A valuable lesson Colby Covington taught us about America is that you can say anything you want, as long as you follow it with, 'But I support first responders. I support the troops, and God bless America,' and the whole crowd will cheer."

