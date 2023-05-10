Colby Covington recently dismissed Islam Makhachev's chances of defeating him at welterweight and is confident of an early finish if that fight ever materializes. The No.2-ranked welterweight is expected to challenge the champion Leon Edwards for the title next.

While UFC president Dana White has clarified that 'Chaos' will face 'Rocky' next, Edwards has frequently dismissed the idea. Nevertheless, the Englishman will likely have no choice but to defend his belt against Covington sometime later this year.

WHAT A MATCHUP Dana White announced during the #UFC286 post-fight press conference that Colby Covington will get a title shot next against Leon EdwardsWHAT A MATCHUP Dana White announced during the #UFC286 post-fight press conference that Colby Covington will get a title shot next against Leon Edwards 👀WHAT A MATCHUP 🔥 https://t.co/JHAIHZvd5z

While there are no official updates on Covington's next fight, the brashly confident and outspoken fighter isn't taking a break from his usual trash-talking.

In an interview with James Lynch for LowKick MMA, Colby Covington discussed a potential welterweight fight between him and lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. 'Chaos' revealed that he trained the last fighter who defeated the Dagestani grappling phenom and stated:

"It would play out the same way that the guy that knocked him out last time he got beat in the UFC Octagon played out. I trained that guy, Adriano [Martins] for that fight... He’s a southpaw like myself, and he [Makhachev] doesn’t do good against southpaws."

Colby Covington continued:

"Makhachev can’t beat me in wrestling. He can’t beat me in striking and he definitely can’t beat me in jiu-jitsu. It’s a pretty easy matchup for me. I think I dust him inside of three rounds.(h/t BJPenn.com)"

Watch a clip from the interview below:

Colby Covington next fight: 'Chaos' warns Leon Edwards about the consequences of going against Dana White

Leon Edwards has been warned of the consequences of repeatedly turning down offers to fight Colby Covington. Dana White confirmed that 'Chaos' is next in line for the welterweight title shot, and the fight is being planned for a card later this year.

The welterweight champion, who defended his title against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 in March, clarified that July would be too soon for him to fight again and he doesn't think Covington deserves a title shot due to his recent inactivity.

However, the former interim welterweight champion remains persistent and has warned the Englishman of the consequences of going against the company's wishes. In an interview with Submission Radio, Colby Covington slammed Edwards for refusing to fight on home turf in July and said:

"He has no say in the matter so he just needs to show up when the UFC tells him, and as I told him before, Don't cross the boss Leon. Accept what's taking you. The fact that you just turned down a home day in London... That's disgusting. You're cheating on all of your fans."

Watch the full interview below:

