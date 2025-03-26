Colby Covington makes shocking claim that ex-UFC fighter-turned-commentator was handcuffed to toilet at Army base for being drunk

Colby Covington is known among the MMA fanbase for his outlandish takes and persona. 'Chaos' has used his pro wrestling-like schtick to become one of the most controversial fighters on the roster, but his antics have allowed him to remain in the limelight and secure coveted title shots against the likes of Leon Edwards at UFC 296.

The former welterweight interim champion does not discriminate when it comes to verbally targeting people in the MMA space. He recently took aim at former UFC fighter-turned-commentator Paul Felder, making some shocking claims in response to comments made by 'The Irish Dragon' about Covington's persona being fake.

The welterweight contender has also previously threatened UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik. And in a recent interview with Submission Radio, he went at Anik's collegue, saying:

"Dude, [Felder] was talking some s**t about me. He was saying, 'Oh he's done and this and that.' And some other s**t... Ask him about the time we were at Joint Base Langley-Eustis Army and Air Force Base, and he got tied f**king in handcuffs by the military police to a toilet in his bathroom because he was drunk on the base. That's embarrassing, you self-loathing drunk a**hole! He must be drunk half the time he's in that commentary booth for the UFC."

Catch Colby Covington's comments about Paul Felder below (7:45):

Colby Covington supports Tom Aspinall's claim that Jon Jones is "ducking" him

Tom Aspinall's pursuit of Jon Jones is yet to subside, as the heavyweight interim champion is eager to unify the division's titles against 'Bones', who holds the heavyweight belt.

But with the fight between Jones and Aspinall not appearing close to confirmation, the Brit has taken to accusing his fellow champion of avoiding him.

Former college roommate and ex-friend of Jones', Colby Covington, recently issued his support of Aspinall's claim that the two-division champion is "ducking" him.

Covington, who has previously bashed 'Bones', recently appeared on MMA coach Tim Welch's podcast. He said:

"They're definitely trying to make it happen, but you heard that interview with Aspinall yesterday. He was like, 'Dude, I'm done talking about Jon'. They're not getting this fight done... Jon's ducking, and he's trying to ask for an unreasonable price. You can't be asking for $40–$50 million when you don't draw money to the company like that. I think he's going to end up retiring before he fights Aspinall."

Catch Colby Covington's comments below (18:40):

