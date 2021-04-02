Colby Covington predicts the winner of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier trilogy fight

Colby Covington has given his prediction for the potential trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. According to him, 'The Diamond' will once again emerge victorious when he goes up against McGregor for the third time.

The Irishman fought Poirier in a rematch at UFC 257 in January to suffer the first knockout loss of his career against The Diamond. It was a far cry from McGregor's UFC 178 performance, where he outpointed Poirier in the first round.

In an interview with The Schmo, Colby Covington weighed in on how a possible trilogy fight between the two lightweights is likely to go. He said:

"I think it's going to be similar to the first one. I think we saw in the last fight that Conor's head is not in the game anymore. He made so much money, he did great for himself. He got the Floyd (Mayweather) fight, he made $100 million, he's got his big whiskey company going, he's just not hungry."

Colby Covington then compared McGregor's motivation to his own. Chaos said he wakes up at 6 in the morning every day to train - something which McGregor is not willing to do, according to him.

"I got left out because I am the hardest fight" - Colby Covington

In the same interview, Colby Covington also reflected on how his fellow welterweights are not willing to fight him. He claimed the UFC wanted to bring his fight with Jorge Masvidal into fruition, but 'Gamebred' ended up refusing to step up to the challenge.

"The fight with Jorge Masvidal, they (UFC) wanted us to do it on The Ultimate Fighter but he blatantly refused it. He turned it down. He turned down a seven-figure contract from the UFC," said Covington.

Colby Covington last fought Tyron Woodley in September last year. He put up a dominant performance that helped him edge past 'The Chosen One' with a TKO in the final round.

Immediately after the fight, Covington called for a rematch against Kamaru Usman. He said he would also be open to fighting Jorge Masvidal to settle his rivalry with his former friend.

"I WANT MY BELT BACK!" 🏆@ColbyCovMMA is on the hunt for gold.



[ *NSFW* ] pic.twitter.com/Zbsy4PHSnN — UFC (@ufc) September 20, 2020