"I'm not holding back"- Colby Covington vows to avenge Conor McGregor's loss against Dustin Poirier

Colby Covington has solidified his position as the UFC's heel figure. Therefore, watching him come to the rescue of another fighter is not just surprising but also refreshing. Dustin Poirier, however, would not share the same opinion as he was on the receiving end of a lot of flak from Colby Covington.

'Chaos,' in a sit-down with Submission Radio's Kacper Rosolowski and Denis Shkuratov, vowed to thrash the Louisiana native should they bump into each other in South Florida. Although Covington's tirade is not purely motivated by the desire to avenge Conor McGregor's loss, yet it seems like he struck two birds with one stone.

“If I do see you in the streets of South Florida, I guarantee I’m not holding back, and I’m gonna drop you on the f*cking concrete, you piece of sh*t,” said Colby Covington.

Why has Dustin Poirier caught the ire of Colby Covington?

The MMA circuit was split in two when Dustin Poirier emerged as the victor in what was meant to be the final edition of his trilogy with Conor McGregor at UFC 264. While a legion of fans and MMA pundits hail 'Diamond' for his efforts against McGregor, there are fans who have dismissed his victory as a fluke.

Colby Covington, unsurprisingly, believes in the latter. In addition to discrediting his performance at UFC 264, Colby Covington flamed the American southpaw for his demeanor following his win. Boasting of his triumph as Conor lay injured rubbed Covington the wrong way.

While 'Chaos' has warned Poirier to steer clear of him on the streets of Florida, he has also admitted that he is definitely gunning for a fight against Poirier in the octagon.

However, he has to overcome the challenge presented by Kamaru Usman before he can even think of his next opponent. The welterweight kingpin is running riot in the UFC and has gone through every challenger that the promotion has to offer, including Covington himself.

Can 'Chaos' be the one to usurp Kamaru Usman's throne? Only time will tell.

Watch the full interview below:

