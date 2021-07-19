What is Jorge Masvidal's take on NFL star Colin Kaepernick's Fidel Castro t-shirt? 

Jorge Masvidal has been extremely vocal of late about his political stances and has once again made his opinions clear on the communist regime of Cuba.

Growing up on stories of struggle from his Cuban father and aunt who crossed over the border into the United States of America, Jorge Masvidal considers the Cuban government to be a "killing machine."

'Gamebred' recently shared an image to his Instagram story of NFL star Colin Kaepernick in a t-shirt with an image of Fidel Castro, the revolutionary and Communist Party of Cuba leader. Masvidal called him a 'coward' for his choice of wardrobe.

"Know your history and facts cowards like this fool should be sent to live in Cuba see what they say after a day there," Jorge Masvidal wrote.

Jorge Masvidal's comments come amid a backdrop of Cubans mass protesting against food shortages and a lack of supplies due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a snail-paced rollout of vaccines.

However, the UFC's 'BMF' does believe that the common people of Cuba do not need vaccines, but freedom from the oppressive regime.

These people are not asking for a vaccine. They are asking for their freedom #supernecessary #SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/XTQ6YDP3sJ — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 17, 2021

Jorge Masvidal: These guys won't last a week in Cuba

In a recent interview with Fox News, Jorge Masvidal once again opened up on the matter, slamming left-minded politicians and American celebrities for supporting socialist ideals.

He brought up Colin Kaepernick as well, urging anyone who feels differently about communism to go and live a week in Cuba.

"Not just the politicians, but the celebrities as well. I think Kaepernick is probably one of the most people have despised because he is always preaching about it. Why don't they go live there, if this place is so great? Why do they want to change this great nation that allowed you to play football, make millions of dollars no matter what color, religion, or what class you're in. If politicians think that socialism is so good, then go to the socialist countries. These guys won't last a week in Cuba," Jorge Masvidal lashed out.

Jorge Masvidal's (@GamebredFighter) father risked his life to flee communist Cuba at the age of 14.



The UFC fighter has a SCORCHING message for clueless socialist politicians and celebrities who want to bring it to America.@dbongino is on Fox News right now! #Unfiltered pic.twitter.com/SbpuFMoaMK — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) July 18, 2021

Colin Kaepernick emerged as an outspoken figure in American sports when he took a knee during the national anthem before the preseason games of 2016 in protest of rampant police brutality and racial discrimination.

The stand spread like wildfire as other teams associated with the NFL and different sporting organizations also took to silent protests against the issue.

