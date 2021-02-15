What is Jorge Masvidal's ethnic background and was he born in the USA?

Jorge Masvidal, the holder of the UFC's BMF title, is of diverse ethnicity. Jorge Masvidal's father is of Cuban descent and his mother has Peruvian ancestry. This gives Jorge Masvidal a rich and varied heritage. According to Jorge Masvidal, his father left Cuba in a self-made raft and landed in the Virgin Islands.

Though Jorge Masvidal has a bright future in the game, he has had to deal with hardships early in his life. His father was sentenced to over 20 years in prison after being convicted of manslaughter and drug trafficking.

Always an athlete, Jorge Masvidal joined the wrestling team at St. Brendan High School to cope with his situation. Masvidal turned into a professional mixed martial artist in 2003 and has competed in various MMA promotions around the world like StrikeForce, Bellator and Shark Fights before signing for the UFC.

Jorge Masvidal holds the UFC record for the fastest knockout victory, which came in just 5 seconds against Ben Askren.

Who will Jorge Masvidal face next?

After Kamaru Usman's splendid performance against Gilbert Burns at UFC 258, the welterweight champion had a lot to say about Jorge Masvidal. In the post-fight press conference, The 'Nigerian Nightmare' told reporters:

"I’m going to put him in a coffin this time. He doesn’t want that fight. I guarantee he doesn’t want that fight. I wouldn’t say it if I didn’t want it. Have I lied up here yet? Have I lied to you guys yet about anything? Nothing. I said what I wanted to do, and that’s what I’m going to do. We’ll see if it materializes."

Kamaru Usman previously beat Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 in Abu Dhabi last year. Masvidal had stepped in to replace Gilbert Burns on one week's notice when Burns tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

After Kamaru Usman asserted that he would like to meet 'Street Jesus' with a full camp, Jorge Masvidal retorted via Twitter.

Game plan to putting me in a “coffin” hug and toe stomp 😂😂 who is this guy fooling? He 👃🏿’s #theresurrection https://t.co/Yh3N1ZgQTY pic.twitter.com/j6DiqOgOtx — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) February 14, 2021

UFC President Dana White certainly seems interested in a potential rematch between the two. White told reporters at the post-fight press conference:

"If that’s the fight he (Usman) wants, that’s the fight Masvidal wants. I’m sure the people would like to see it too," commented White.