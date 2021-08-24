"Come back it up in the UFC octagon" - Colby Covington reveals who he wants as his next opponent after Kamaru Usman

Colby Covington shifted his training camp to MMA Masters last year. The move was prompted by the boiling tensions between 'Chaos' and his former teammates at American Top Team (ATT).

It appears Covington wants to escalate the feud by trading shots with ATT's prize possession Dustin Poirier inside the cage.

In an interview with Sherdog, the former interim champion said he wants to face 'The Diamond' after finishing his business with Kamaru Usman at UFC 268.

"The next fight that needs to happen is Dustin Poirier," said Colby Covington.

Covington further fired shots at Dustin Poirier's famed charity, 'The Good Fight Foundation'. The wrestling ace labeled the non-profit organization a "tax write-off."

Seemingly upset by Poirier's remarks in the media about him, Covington challenged the Louisiana native to a battle down the line.

"He is a fake nice guy. He thinks he is a charitable guy when everybody knows he uses his charity as a tax write off. He talked a lot of s**t in the media. He said it's on sight when he sees me. He is gonna f**k up Colby, this and that. Okay! You said a lot of things to the media Dustin, come back it up in the UFC octagon," added Colby Covington.

Colby Covington claims Dustin Poirier was the reason why he left American Top Team

In an interview with The Daily Wire, Colby Covington detailed why he left ATT.

The 33-year-old stated that his relationship with Dustin Poirier grew toxic as a result of his on-camera brash persona.

Poirier apparently refused to train with Covington for the Robbie Lawler matchup and told ATT owner Dan Lambert that he wanted 'Chaos' out of the gym.

“He’s like ‘I’m not training with you. I’m not gonna help you.’ I was gonna fight this guy Robbie Lawler, who’s a legend in the UFC. It was one of his friends. He’s like, ‘I’m not training with Colby, I don’t want nothing to do with Colby. I don’t like his act, his character. I want him kicked out of the gym,’ and like he started putting his feelings into the gym owner and was like ‘Hey I want him out.’ Like, ‘I don’t want him here.’"

Before their relationship soured, Covington and Poirier used to get on well in their earlier days in the sport.

While purists may dislike Colby Covington's loud-mouthed promotion, it has earned him his second title shot against Kamaru Usman.

At UFC 268, Covington will face 'The Nigerian Nightmare' for the second time in hopes of capturing the undiputed throne.

