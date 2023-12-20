“Come on bro!” - Tawanchai PK Saenchai answers Jonathan Haggerty’s challenge for titanic Muay Thai showdown

Tawanchai PK Saenchai isn’t afraid of fighting Jonathan Haggerty in the future.

On Friday, December 22, ONE Championship will return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for the last event of the calendar year, ONE Friday Fights 46.

In the main event, Tawanchai looks to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against former ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn.

There’s no doubt that Tawanchai has a tough test waiting for him later this week. Yet, the Thai superstar hasn’t stopped thinking about another potential super-fight against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai recently did an interview with My Channel Official, which was re-posted by ONE on Instagram. In the video, Tawanchai had this to say about Haggerty:

“Other fighters have asked to fight [Jonathan] Haggerty, but he specifically asked to fight me. He probably thinks I’m weak and wants to beat me…Nah [I’m not scared of him]. Come on, bro!”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Will Tawanchai PK Saenchai fight Jonathan Haggerty next with a win at ONE Friday Fights 46?

Jonathan Haggerty doesn’t have a fight booked following his November 3 win against Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. Therefore, Haggerty and ONE could be waiting to see what happens in the ONE Friday Fights 46 main event before deciding what’s next for ‘The General.’

Before worrying about what’s next, Tawanchai PK Saenchai must focus on Superbon Singha Mawynn and their upcoming war. With a win against Superbon, the 24-year-old would have various options for super-fights, making his future brighter than nearly any other fighter on the ONE roster.