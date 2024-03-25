"Comeback is going to be legendary" - Fans react as Conor McGregor begins his training camp in his personal UFC style "full-scale octagon"

Fans recently reacted after Conor McGregor began his training camp in style, which could signify that an announcement regarding his UFC return could be imminent.

The Irishman has been busy fulfilling his press obligations for the release of 'Road House' and now that he has completed those, it appears as though he is devoting his attention to MMA. The former two-division UFC champion uploaded a series of photos to his Instagram account along with a caption that shows him sparring and working on his striking in a personalised octagon that featured logos of businesses he owns or is a part of. He wrote:

"Solid sparring at the knock box with The Nascar, @lascarcorneliu. #SBG...@ufc full scale octagon"

The post caught the attention of fans, as they shared their thoughts in the comment section. Fans expressed their excitement for McGregor's UFC return and mentioned that they believe it will be a memorable one. They wrote:

"Comeback is going to be legendary [fire emoji]"

"Flexibility in those kicks are on point. [Fire emoji] Let's go champ!"

"Can't wait for the comeback! Love those Adidas gloves too."

Fan reaction comments regarding McGregor's Instagram post [Image courtesy: @thenotoriousmma - Instagram]

It will be interesting to see whether McGregor continues to share updates from his sparring sessions as fans continue to speculate whether he will return to the octagon in the coming months.

Dana White heaps praise on Conor McGregor

Dana White recently opened up about his relationship with Conor McGregor and praised the Irishman for his conduct.

Despite the speculation that the promotion isn't on the best of terms with the former two-division champion due to his contact having only two fights remaining, that doesn't appear to be the case. While speaking to Lex Fridman, the UFC CEO mentioned that he has an excellent relationship with McGregor. He said:

"There's literally no ugly. Conor McGregor has been an incredible partner to work with...If Conor showed up to things on time, there couldn't be one fu**ing bad thing I could say about Conor...If Conor McGregor showed up to sh*t on time - and sometimes he does - he's been a great partner. If you look at what a huge superstar he became, the fights he was involved in...Conor was as solid a guy as you could possibly work with." [50:32 - 51:55]

