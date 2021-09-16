"Compared to Conor McGregor, you're a soy boy" - Brendan Schaub dismisses notion that Machine Gun Kelly would stand a chance against the Irishman

Brendan Schaub has weighed in on the recent scuffle between MMA star Conor McGregor and rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards.

On his podcast 'Below the Belt', Schaub discussed how a fight between the Irishman and the American rapper would go down:

"Do you guys have any idea what Conor McGregor would do to Machine Gun Kelly? I heard one guy go, 'Well, Machine Gun's like 6'6". Dude, I don't care if he's eight f-----g foot tall. The lure of fighters is just the same as these other guys because you're all dressed up like assholes on this red carpet. That he's not lion among a bunch of dudes in make-up is insane dude. I know Conor McGregor has one leg. I know he lost to f-----g Dustin Poirier. No, I get all that. You're not Dustin Poirier. You're Machine Gun Kelly. These guys are fighters, man. They play by a different set of rules, dude. The lack of respect is insane to me, man. Insane. In the rockstar world, maybe you're a tough guy. Compared to Conor McGregor, you're a soy boy, dude."

You can watch the clip of Brendan Schaub talking about Conor McGregor and MGK below:

Conor McGregor was present at the MTV Video Music Awards where he got into an altercation with Kelly. In the heat of the moment, McGregor threw his drink at the American rapper.

Dana White says everything is alright between Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly

UFC president Dana White recently stated in a press-conference that he spoke to both Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly. He revealed everything has now been sorted out between the two:

"Yeah, I think that it was just a - you know - I talked to both actually. They are all good now. Misunderstanding or whatever it was, but I think I saw two of them, you know, I think TMZ grabbed Conor and Conor told them, there's no problem between them," Dana White said.

