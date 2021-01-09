Comparison between Conor McGregor's physique now and at UFC 229

It has been well over two years since Conor McGregor last competed in the UFC's lightweight division. The Irish superstar came to blows with Khabib Nurmagomedov in October of 2018, weighing in at 154.5 pounds, and went on to suffer a devastating loss at the hands of 'The Eagle' in what would be the biggest defeat of his career.

Conor McGregor later admitted that he was being excessively casual while training ahead of his fight with Nurmagomedov, which was also the reason why 'The Notorious' wasn't perfectly in shape when he tipped the scales. In fact, he looked comparatively better at UFC 205 against Eddie Alvarez.

Chilling in Jahannam.

See you soon. pic.twitter.com/gsiSrXNkxy — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 27, 2018

Although Conor McGregor's physique at UFC 229 wasn't lackluster, he seemingly looked bulked-up, which stole the panache that the 32-year-old usually carries while competing as a lightweight.

However, two years down the line, the former two-division champion appears to be in the best shape of his life.

After the loss to Nurmagomedov, McGregor went on to admit that he would occasionally drink alcohol in his training camp ahead of the fight. He also noted that there was a "venom in him" when he used to train.

"I just had this venom in me or something. I don't know why. I had people holed up in a hotel, from that part of the world (Russia), and I would ring and arrange a fight. So they come from the hotel down to the gym and have a full-blown fight," McGregor told ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

As of now McGregor's physique looks far more well-conditioned and shredded, thanks to his coaches.

Conor McGregor one month before his fight vs Khabib (left)



Conor McGregor one month before his rematch with Dustin Poirier (right)



A new animal. pic.twitter.com/UWskpregtb — Super Fan🇮🇪 (@McGregorRousey) December 28, 2020

Advertisement

Conor McGregor's massive team looking after his health

Conor McGregor has a huge team helping The Notorious stay in shape. According to his coach at the Crumlin Boxing Club, Phil Sutcliffe, McGregor is assisted by an "incredible crew" around him. Most notably, Tristin Kennedy, who is McGregor's nutritionist.

In 2018, McGregor hired Kennedy as his nutritionist, and his presence has certainly been significant. Speaking to ESPN, Kennedy revealed that he even cooks for McGregor, at times.

"If I need to cook, I need to cook. We're obviously constantly in contact as well. The better you know your athletes, the better results you can give them and the better program you can give them. And that's what you see when you see his body composition and his performance in training," said Kennedy.

Apart from Kennedy, McGregor's strength and conditioning coach, Colin Byrne, has also helped The Notorious boast an impressive physique.