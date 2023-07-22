"Conor the true African child" - Charles Oliveira hilariously mistakes Jon Jones' childhood photo for Conor McGregor, fans react

Charles Oliveira has elicited several funny responses from the MMA world after hilariously mistaking a childhood photo of Jon Jones for Conor McGregor. Jones and McGregor are widely heralded among the most well-known MMA fighters of all time.

Additionally, Oliveira is a star in his own right and is regarded as one of the top fan-favorite fighters in MMA today. 'Do Bronx' recently partook in a conversation with social media influencer and MMA interviewer Nina-Marie Daniele.

Their conversation featured a quiz segment wherein Oliveira was asked to look at childhood photos of today's UFC fighters/personalities and identify them. 'Do Bronx' failed to correctly identify fighters such as Conor McGregor, MMA legend Georges St-Pierre, UFC commentator Joe Rogan, and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

However, the Brazilian MMA stalwart seemingly managed to identify UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and the Diaz brothers (Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz).

Upon seeing UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones' childhood photo, Charles Oliveira asserted that the child in the photo was Conor McGregor. However, he quickly corrected himself and suggested that the child was likely Jones.

Watch their conversation below:

Fans have now weighed in with a myriad of lighthearted comments on the video, which was posted by Nina Marie-Daniele on her Instagram page. Some fans pointed out the hilarity of Oliveira mistaking McGregor, a Caucasian fighter from Ireland, for Jones who's of African-American ancestry. One fan wrote:

"Connor the true african child"

Several other fans asserted that Oliveira might be the funniest person, albeit unintentionally:

"Charles is the funniest guy even if unintentionally hahahaha"

Many others joked that Charles Oliveira is horrible at facial recognition. Some speculated that he's probably blind, which makes his MMA accomplishments even more impressive. Oliveira self-admittedly suffered from eyesight issues, which he'd reportedly rectified via surgery in 2022. Regardless, one fan wrote:

"he needs to get eye surgery again!"

Screenshots of a few fan responses to Oliveira's comments have been displayed below:

Screenshots of fan reactions to Oliveira's comments

What's next for Charles Oliveira, Jon Jones, and Conor McGregor?

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira's most recent fight witnessed him defeat Beneil Dariush via first-round TKO in June 2023. Earlier this month, the UFC officially announced that Oliveira will face UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in a title rematch at UFC 294 on October 21st, 2023.

Jon Jones, on the other hand, is coming off a first-round submission victory over Ciryl Gane in March 2023. The win earned 'Bones' the UFC heavyweight title. Presently, Jones is scheduled to defend the title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 on November 11th, 2023.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Jon Jones is set to defend his UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 on November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Dana White announced Friday. pic.twitter.com/4Pp8hKNEHI

Meanwhile, former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has been on an injury hiatus since his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. He was expected to return against Michael Chandler this year, potentially at welterweight. However, with his USADA status unclear, the Irishman's much-awaited comeback could be delayed till 2024.