"Conor looks better than anyone else against Floyd" - Paulo Costa offers rare compliment to Conor McGregor for Floyd Mayweather performance

Conor McGregor and Paulo Costa normally use their social media handles as a means to get under their opponents’ skin. The duo have two of the funniest and social media handles within the MMA community. But in a rare happenstance, Costa praised the Irishman for his historic performance against Floyd Mayweather.

Conor McGregor was on top of the combat sports world back in 2016 when he became the first simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history. He smartly used the momentum and hype around his name to get a boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

Although ‘Money’ won the fight via a tenth-round TKO, McGregor did well until Mayweather figured him out and slowly took over.

McGregor’s performance was widely appreciated as he put on a respectable performance in his boxing debut against one of the greatest boxers in history. While responding to a video posted on Roots of Combat’s ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) handle, Conor McGregor wrote:

“One of the greatest performances in Professional Boxing this was. I landed more shots on Floyd than Canelo. I’d love another go.”

Paulo Costa seconded McGregor’s thoughts by praising him in response to the post:

“This is true. Conor looks better than anyone else against Floyd until the 4th rounds”

Read the interaction below:

Paulo Costa's response to McGregor's post

Conor McGregor’s return to USADA testing pool sparks controversy

Conor McGregor’s return date has been one of the most debated topics of the year 2023. The Irishman has not competed professionally since suffering a gruesome leg break in his 2021 fight against Dustin Poirier.

Although McGregor was rumored to fight Michael Chandler towards the end of the year, the fight never came to fruition due to his situation with USADA. The 35-year-old had opted out of the testing pool to be able to receive treatment for leg recovery and failed to enrol back in time for the 2023 comeback.

The Irishman has now re-entered the USADA testing pool in October 2023. However, the disagreements over his competitive comeback have strained the relationship between the UFC and USADA. Starting from January 2024, the UFC will launch its new anti-doping program as USADA will no longer oversee the drug testing.

Back in August, Conor McGregor had laid out a three-fight plan of action to make a full return to competition. There has been no official announcement from the UFC regarding his opponent or date of return. But a large section of the MMA community expects ‘Notorious’ to compete in the milestone UFC 300 PPV event that will take place in March 2024.