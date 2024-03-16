Conor McGregor attends the 'Road House' London premiere with family, admits not telling mom about his nude scene

Conor McGregor recently attended the 'Road House' London premiere with his family, where he confessed to keeping a secret from his mother about his explicit scene in the movie.

'The Notorious' is set to mark his silver screen debut in the remake of the 1989 cult classic, starring alongside acclaimed Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal. McGregor is currently engrossed in the promotional whirlwind for his upcoming film, slated for release exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on March 21, with no plans for a theatrical rollout.

The former two-division UFC champion graced the London premiere of 'Road House' in the company of his entire family on Thursday night. Speaking to MMA Junkie on the red carpet, McGregor stated that due to the film's 'R' rating, his children won't be able to watch it:

"My children are too young, so I just wanted to bring them to the carpet and take a few snaps to look back on, I'm gonna take them for some food after this. I'm excited that my mother, father, and my sister are watching it, they have not watched the movie yet."

Additionally, he shared that he kept a secret from his mother regarding his nude scenes in the movie:

"I haven't told her, so she's gonna see it tonight, but I'm not gonna be here, I'm gonna be gone."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

Expand Tweet

In the remake, Gyllenhaal takes on the lead character of Elwood Dalton, a former UFC fighter who reinvents himself as a bar manager to restore order in a rowdy roadhouse. Meanwhile, 'The Notorious' debuts in a major feature film, portraying Knox, the film's antagonist. Before this venture, McGregor was profiled in two documentaries detailing his life, notably 'McGregor Forever' on Netflix.

Conor McGregor reflects on maintaining humility during 'Road House' filming

Conor McGregor is widely acknowledged for his sharp rhetoric in the MMA community. However, when faced with his first substantial acting role in Hollywood, 'The Notorious' opted for an entirely different approach.

During the same interview with MMA Junkie, McGregor delved into the challenges of working on a film set and highlighted the valuable lessons he gleaned from his fellow cast members:

"I went in humble, looking to learn. I knew my level. I was a white belt, I am a white belt still, and I was blessed with an amazing cast that was helpful and patient."