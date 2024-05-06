Conor McGregor in awe of Mike Tyson's life story and admires Cus D'Amato - "So good"

Irish MMA superstar Conor McGregor has shared his thoughts on Mike Tyson and his former coach Cus D'Amato. 'The Notorious' took to his Instagram Stories to share a montage clip of Tyson's memorable moments inside the boxing ring.

In his repost, McGregor showered praise on D'Amato and shared his appreciation for Tyson's life journey:

"Cus D'Amato! What a man! The story of Mike Tyson is SO GOOD!"

Conor McGregor shares a video of Mike Tyson

Both McGregor and Tyson are scheduled to return to action soon. The Irishman is all set to fight at the UFC 303 event that will take place on June 29 during International Fight Week. He will lock horns with Michael Chandler in a welterweight clash at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event will mark McGregor's first fight since July 2021 when he suffered a gruesome leg injury in a trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Tyson, who is currently 57 years old, will go toe-to-toe against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a professional boxing match. The fight will be held on July 20 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Streaming giant Netflix will telecast the event around the world.

'Iron' was last seen in action in November 2020 when he fought Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition bout that ended in a split draw.

Conor McGregor weighs in on Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul

The announcemnt of Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul caused an uproar in the combat sports world. Many took to social media to criticize the matchup, citing the age difference between the two fighters as one of the major reasons.

When he was promoting his movie Road House, Conor McGregor was also asked for his opinion on the fight. 'The Notorious' shared that he did not understand the logic behind the matchmaking but he wished well for the boxing legend:

"Oh jeez, it's a bit strange, you know. My interest is low. I don't know. I don't understand it. I wish well for Mike [Tyson]."

