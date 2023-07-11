Conor McGregor broke his leg exactly 2 years ago today - Everything that the Irishman has been up to since then

Conor McGregor hasn't competed since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. While he is yet to return to the USADA testing pool, 'Notorious' has embroiled himself in enough controversies during the layoff to keep his name in the news.

SportingMatrix @Sporting_Matrix A devastating ending to the trilogy. Conor McGregor breaks his leg at the end of the round. #UFC264 A devastating ending to the trilogy. Conor McGregor breaks his leg at the end of the round. #UFC264 https://t.co/RHHXVxRdRH

From partying in Ibiza to getting accused of rape, McGregor seemingly has done it all during his time off from the octagon. While he recently returned as a TUF coach opposite Michael Chandler, there is no news so far of their potential clash.

As we patiently wait for the Dubliner's return to action, let's a look at his life during the hiatus.

Beef with Machine Gun Kelly

Conor McGregor was still walking with a cane when he attended the MTV VMAs in 2021. The Irishman got into an altercation with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, almost coming to blows. The feud reportedly started after MGK refused to get clicked with McGregor, which led to 'Notorious' chucking his drink at the rapper.

Wonderbread @WonderbreadMMA That time Conor McGregor was beefing with Machine Gun Kelly twitter.com/i/web/status/1… That time Conor McGregor was beefing with Machine Gun Kelly twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/30CQNrM3MH

An alleged attack on Italian DJ

Conor McGregor and his fiancee Dee Devlin went to the Vatican in October 2021 to baptize their third child. 'Notorious' allegedly punched and broke the nose of famed Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti outside a hotel in Rome. Facchinetti and his wife were reportedly partying with McGregor and Devlin when 'Notorious' launched a completely unprovoked attack on him.

Conor McGregor embarks on a cruise in his superyacht

Conor McGregor started a cruise on his Lamborghini superyacht around May 2022 which never quite ended. The Irishman attended the Cannes festival along with his wife before going to Ibiza for his 34th birthday.

Pop Tingz @ThePopTingz Conor McGregor is accused of beating a woman



The incident happened on the athlete's yacht in 2022, during his 34th birthday. The victim claims that McGregor suddenly became aggressive, then hit her in the stomach & face & threatened to drown her.



Conor denies the allegations. Conor McGregor is accused of beating a womanThe incident happened on the athlete's yacht in 2022, during his 34th birthday. The victim claims that McGregor suddenly became aggressive, then hit her in the stomach & face & threatened to drown her. Conor denies the allegations. https://t.co/Yuv0BDhkLK

McGregor allegedly assaulted a woman on his yacht in Ibiza although reports emerged only earlier this year. The former UFC double champ allegedly kicked the woman in the midsection and punched her before she jumped the boat fearing for her life.

Shooting for Hollywood debut

Conor McGregor is set to co-star with Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1980s classic Road House. The Irishman visited the Dominican Republic last year to shoot for the movie, also seemingly hurting himself whilst at it.

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



Full story: Take Two: A totally jacked Jake Gyllenhaal does his best UFC fighter impression while filming a scene for the upcoming "Road House" remake featuring Conor McGregor.Full story: bit.ly/3JaozHs Take Two: A totally jacked Jake Gyllenhaal does his best UFC fighter impression while filming a scene for the upcoming "Road House" remake featuring Conor McGregor. 🎬Full story: bit.ly/3JaozHs https://t.co/ZWpFJ3HZ8u

Rape allegations days after announcing Dee Devlin's pregnancy

Conor McGregor announced last month that he is expecting a fourth child with Dee Devlin. Days after the announcement McGregor attended an NBA Finals game between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets, where all hell broke loose.

After sending the Heat mascot to a hospital during a mock fight, McGregor was accused of violently raping a woman inside a men's bathroom at the stadium.

Luke Thomas🏋️‍♀️ @lthomasnews Here’s the video of the incident in Miami last night where a goof between Conor McGregor and the Miami Heat mascot ultimately sent the person playing the mascot to the ER. Here’s the video of the incident in Miami last night where a goof between Conor McGregor and the Miami Heat mascot ultimately sent the person playing the mascot to the ER. https://t.co/sDwAIh5MCk

The woman, who demanded settlements with McGregor, the Heat, and the NBA, accused the Irishman of forcing her to perform oral sex before attempting to sodomize her without consent.

