"Talkin plots and not movie ones" - Conor McGregor catches up with Jared Leto

UFC Superstar Conor McGregor recently got along with Academy Award winning-actor Jared Leto at a concert in Cannes.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the Irishman shared pictures with the notable actor and musician as the two attended a Kendrick Lamar concert in Cannes.

Sharing the pictures, McGregor wrote:

"Talkin plots with @jaredleto and not movie ones 🖤 @spotify"

You can check out Conor McGregor's post along with actor Jared Leto below:

This isn't the first time 'The Notorious' has crossed paths with the 'Fight Club' actor. The actor recently expressed his willingness to play McGregor in a biopic about the Irish superstar. McGregor invited Leto to practice the part with him as a way of expressing his gratitude to the actor.

Speaking to Extratv, during a promotional event, Leto said the following about when asked about whose role he would like to play in a UFC movie:

"Well, I am a huge UFC fan and I'm a huge Dana White fan. I hope he is a huge Jared Leto fan too. Maybe I could play Dana White. That would be great. If we do the UFC movie, if I was younger, I’d play Conor McGregor. I got the beard."

He added:

"What Conor does and what these guys and gals do is just extraordinary.... I’m too old to do Conor, probably, but you never know. We could maybe use some CGI.”

Watch Jared Leto's interview with Extratv below:

Conor McGregor congratulates Ricardo Ramos for victory at UFC Austin

Ricardo Ramos recently squared off against Danny Chavez at the UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs. Emmett last weekend. Ramos displayed a stunning display of his MMA prowess and defeated Chavez via spinning-elbow KO in the first round.

MMA fans all over the world have been singing praises for the Brazilian, including UFC double champion Conor 'The Notorious' McGregor. Taking to his official Instagram handle, McGregor congratulated 'Carcacinha' for his stunning victory at UFC Austin. He also expressed his enthusiasm for Ramos' future prospects in the division.

The Irishman wrote:

"Paradigm Sports Own!! @ricardoramosmma! What an incredibly exciting fighter this Brazilian 145lber is. Incredible excitement towards the ufc world title ⛳️ my former division. My former belt. Congrats tonight! @paradigmsports"

Check out Conor McGregor's Instagram post congratulating Ramos below:

'Carcacinha' is currently on a two-fight win streak in the UFC and holds a pro record of 16-4-0.

Interestingly, both 'The Notorious' and Ricardo Ramos are managed by Paradigm Sports. It's heartwarming to see the former featherweight champion rallying behind other fighters.

