Conor McGregor cautions Jon Jones about Stipe Miocic ahead of UFC 295 title fight

Jon Jones is set to make his first title defense against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden, New York.

Jones called out the inactive Miocic right after his successful heayweight debut and title challenge against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. Miocic has not fought since his loss to former champion Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 in 2021.

The two heavyweights engaged in a brief social media tiff in the lead-up to the fight and seem very keen on taking each other on.

Former UFC double champ Conor McGregor weighed in on the fight recently in a street interview by Adam Glyn. He stated that Stipe Miocic had the tools to challenge Jon Jones, who was unfazed by his only heavyweight opponent so far and took no time to submit a very capable Ciryl Gane.

McGregor also speculated about the status of Miocic's training and said:

“Jones [vs] Miocic is a great heavyweight bout. Jon proved his worth in the heavyweight division and Stipe, they say is one of the greatest heavyweights of all time. Yeah, now I’m interested to see how that will go. Has he been training as well? He’s got some things that could trouble Jon. And Jon’s Jon Jones.”

Check out Conor McGregor's full comments in the interview by Adam Glyn below:

Stipe Miocic is "going for the finish" against Jon Jones at UFC 295 title clash

Stipe Miocic is very confident of his chances in the upcoming heavyweight title clash against Jon Jones.

With doubts about potential ring rust and his mentality circulating, Miocic has clearly outlined his approach to the fight and has demonstrated unprecedented interest in the matchup.

Stipe Miocic stated his intentions of finishing his opponent in an interview with Michael Bisping and Anthony Taylor on the Believe You Me podcast:

“I’m going to dictate what I want to do. I’m going to do what I want because the minute I let him stop doing what I want, I’ve lost the fight. But if I do what I want, my chances are a lot better of winning than losing. I’m walking out with the belt wrapped around my waist... There’s no question about that. I’m just going to beat him in every aspect of the game. I’m definitely going for the finish.”

Check out Stipe Miocic's complete interview on the Believe You Me podcast below: