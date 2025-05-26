Conor McGregor claims to be Ireland’s "only" real choice, promises to post soldiers at polling stations: "Majority wins. Democracy wins"

Conor McGregor believes he is the "only President today for Ireland." As a candidate, championing his candidacy, the Dubliner promised his compatriots that he would ensure the fair conduct of the 2025 Irish presidential election.

Fans and countrymen's reactions to McGregor's bid to become president have been divided.

However, 'The Notorious' promised in a recent post on X that, as president, he would consider the opinions of the majority on significant issues affecting the public, rather than pursuing a personal agenda, and hold a vote on matters affecting the majority. McGregor plans to "administer a soldier to each polling station" to ensure a clean election.

He posted:

"I am the only President today for Ireland. I know we don’t like it somewhat, and actually, neither do even I, but it is the truth... I am the only one who takes each issue to the people and goes on what the majority say. If an issue is for the majority, it is then for me. Regardless of my own opinions. I will hold a vote like everyone else."

McGregor added:

"Also, as Chief Commander of the Defense Forces, I will administer a soldier to each polling station until votes and counting is done, ensuring no tampering with the voting system of Ireland... Fairness. Majority wins. Democracy wins. Vote McGregor 🇮🇪."

Check out Conor McGregor's entire post below:

Nate Diaz has unfinished business with Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor’s former UFC rival, Nate Diaz, recently appeared on The HJR Podcast. During the episode, Diaz expressed interest in returning to the UFC and in a trilogy bout with McGregor, whenever the Irishman makes his promotional return.

Diaz and McGregor first locked horns at UFC 196 in 2016, with Diaz winning via submission. A few months later, in their second outing at UFC 202, McGregor won by majority decision.

With a third fight, Diaz hopes to settle unfinished business. He said:

"Whenever he's [Conor McGregor] back. Me and him for sure got unfinished [business]. Gotta happen."

Check out Nate Diaz's comments below (10:14):

