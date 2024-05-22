Conor McGregor claims he will avoid nurturing intense animosity for future opponents after learning from past experiences

Conor McGregor recently expressed his intention to avoid fostering deep resentment towards future opponents. The Irishman aims to adopt a more composed and calm demeanor in his comeback.

'The Notorious' is gearing up for a highly anticipated return to the octagon after nearly three years away. McGregor is set to clash with his coaching rival from 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 31, Michael Chandler, in the main event of UFC 303. The seventh pay-per-view event of 2024 is scheduled for June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During a recent interview with The MacLife, the former two-division champion was questioned about his mindset heading into the matchup. McGregor replied that despite being part of numerous heated rivalries, he recognizes that anger and animosity haven't served him well in the past:

"I don’t think I will go to that level again. It doesn’t serve a purpose. It doesn’t serve me well, you know. Like I said, you remain cold to the situation. You remain emotionless. It’s a blank face and a specific body type."

The upcoming bout against Chandler signifies the comeback of 'The Notorious' following his gruesome leg injury during the trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. However, McGregor expressed confidence in his physical condition and hinted at another title pursuit in his future:

"I’m calm, I’m composed. I’m cold in the soul for this man and this whole thing. I’m coming back with a vengeance, and I’m coming back with skill. I’m excited to show my skills. I’m at a great place mentally, physically, and spiritually. In five weeks, five days’ time, we’re back on the horse."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below (11:15):

Conor McGregor hints at big announcement from Dana White ahead of UFC 303 return

In the same interview with The MacLife, Conor McGregor disclosed that he and Dana White are set to unveil some exciting news that fans are sure to embrace.

While 'The Notorious' kept mum on the specifics, he acknowledged the role of UFC official Lenee Breckenridge in shaping the idea:

"Very good. The fans will love it, and the people will love it. You’re in for a treat. Me and Dana had a chat, and maybe we're going to announce it together. It wasn't me; it was Lenee, who works for the UFC. She came up with an amazing idea. Dana loved it; he pitched it to me, and I double-loved it. And here we go. We’re about to announce it soon for the fans."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments below:

In a recent live stream with Duelbits on KICK, McGregor hinted at the possibility of going on a world tour to promote his UFC 303 fight against Michael Chandler.