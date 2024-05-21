"Dana [White] loved it, pitched it to me, I double-loved it" - Conor McGregor teases spectacular plan in motion for grand return at UFC 303

Conor McGregor recently hinted at an imminent significant announcement from Dana White as he prepares for his comeback at UFC 303. The Irishman is gearing up for an eagerly awaited comeback to the octagon after an absence of nearly three years.

McGregor is scheduled to face his coaching adversary from 'The Ultimate Fighter' season 31, Michael Chandler, in the main event of UFC 303, marking the conclusion of the annual International Fight Week. The seventh pay-per-view event of 2024 is slated for June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

During a recent interview with The Mac Life, 'The Notorious' revealed that he and the UFC CEO will soon be announcing some thrilling news that fans will undoubtedly love. Although McGregor remained tight-lipped about the details, he credited a UFC official named Lenee Breckenridge for the idea:

"Very good. The fans will love it, and the people will love it. You’re in for a treat. Me and Dana had a chat, and maybe we're going to announce it together. It wasn't me; it was Lenee, who works for the UFC. She came up with an amazing idea. Dana loved it; she pitched it to me, and I double-loved it. And here we go. We’re about to announce it soon for the fans."

The former two-division champion's return to the octagon has been a lengthy and challenging one, stemming from a hiatus caused by a significant injury sustained during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

'The Notorious' returned last year by accepting a coaching role on 'TUF', followed by plans for a bout against 'Iron'. However, the McGregor vs. Chandler matchup did not materialize last year, primarily due to McGregor's absence from the UFC's anti-doping program.

Conor McGregor teases potential world tour for UFC 303 clash with Michael Chandler

During a recent live stream with Duelbits on KICK, Conor McGregor hinted at the possibility of embarking on a world tour to promote his upcoming UFC 303 bout against Michael Chandler, reminiscent of promotional tactics from earlier in his career. He said:

"It’s time to get back out into the world. I am going traveling again, and I was excited to hear that that was the thinking also. We have a huge announcement coming regarding traveling the globe. I have an event that will take place before June 29 with myself and my opponent, and I am excited to announce it to you all."

