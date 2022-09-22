Conor McGregor compared with Batman in hilarious fanmade Twitter thread of 'UFC fighters as cartoon characters'

Conor McGregor as Batman, Justin Gaethje as Homer Simpson, and Paulo Costa as Johnny Bravo.

These are only a few examples of the hilarious illustrations created by a fan who aptly compared UFC fighters to some of the most iconic cartoon characters. The Twitter page UFCStats created a thread in which fighters were given their animated counterparts.

The posts point out the similarities between the athletes and characters – be it physical or figurative. As we've alluded to earlier, McGregor was likened to one of the richest superheroes there is. On top of being insanely wealthy, 'The Notorious' and 'The Dark Knight' also share the trait of unpredictability at times.

Darren Till was compared to Peter Griffin from Family Guy, while Colby Covington was likened to Sid from Toy Story due to their uncanny resemblance to the characters. The thread also related Khabib Nurmagomedov to Fred Flintstone on top of many comparisons.

Even UFC newcomer Raul Rosas Jr. made an appearance on the thread. The 17-year-old Contender Series alum was compared to Handsome Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants.

UFC president Dana White was compared to the money-hungry Mr. Krabs. Meanwhile, middleweight champ Israel Adesanya was likened to Elsa thanks to his Frozen reference during one of his post-fight interviews.

Ben Affleck said Batman fights Superman like Conor McGregor

UFC megastar Conor McGregor partly inspired Ben Affleck's portrayal of the iconic DC superhero Batman.

In 2016, the movie Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice was released in theaters around the globe. One of the most iconic scenes from the film is a confrontation between the two most popular characters in DC comics history.

Watch the fight scene below:

Affleck, who played the masked vigilante in the blockbuster film, has revealed Batman's fighting style was based on then-UFC featherweight champion McGregor. During an interview with Reuters (via MMA Mania), Affleck said:

"He's a little bit more of a brawler. You kind of get a feeling, like, physical, visceral slugger-thing. The fights are more, like, smashmouth, kind of UFC-influenced, like, Conor McGregor style."

