Conor McGregor congratulates Ian Garry for his comeback first-round KO in UFC debut

UFC superstar Conor McGregor commended fellow Irishman Ian Garry for his breathtaking debut at UFC 268.

The Irish megastar took to Twitter after Garry's win and said:

"You little f**kin daisy Ian! The step back, back paw an all ahahahaja just absolutely incredible! Congrats"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

Ian Garry closed the early prelims at the UFC's card at Madison Square Garden when he faced Jordan Williams.

Late in the first round, 'The Future' landed a massive right cross that wobbled Williams. He followed it with two right hands on Williams who then dropped unconscious on the canvas.

Watch the finish below:

Garry's knockout also resembled a highlight reel finish from Conor McGregor himself. 'The Notorious' fought and finished Ivan Buchinger in similar fashion when the former UFC double champion competed at Cage Warriors.

McGregor finished Buchinger with a left hand, which seemed eerily similar to Garry's right cross which stunned Williams. Renowned MMA reporter Ariel Helwani also tweeted about the comparison.

After making a successful UFC debut, undefeated Ian Garry has now moved to 8-0 in his pro MMA career.

Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh also congratulated Ian Garry on his successful UFC debut.

Coach Kavanagh @John_Kavanagh Congratulations to Ian garry on fantastic debut. Huge amount of pressure in such an iconic venue and he rose to the occasion. Bravo 👌🏼 #UFC268 Congratulations to Ian garry on fantastic debut. Huge amount of pressure in such an iconic venue and he rose to the occasion. Bravo 👌🏼 #UFC268

"This is the takeover part 2!" - Ian Garry quoted Conor McGregor in octagon interview

Ian Garry showed glimpses of MMA icon Conor McGregor in his octagon interview after finishing Jordan Williams.

The Irish debutant stated that his debut win was just the beginning of what would be a series of wins. 'The Future' predicted a second Irish takeover after Conor McGregor was successful in making a significant mark in the UFC and MMA as a whole.

Ian Garry said:

"So look, I just wanna say, that was one hell of a knockout but Jordan put up a great fight for the first round. First time in my life I felt a little bit of nerves!...23, [made] my UFC debut at MSG! It doesn't get bigger than this, we just shocked the world! The Irish are back, baby! I've a lot to learn, I'm going to be a world champion and Joe, a wise Irishman once said before me... we're not here to take part, we're here to takeover, and this is the takeover part two."

Watch Ian Garry's full octagon interview below:

