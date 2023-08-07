Conor McGregor continues flirting with Saweetie online after bombshell tweet during Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

UFC superstar Conor McGregor was paying close attention to the recently concluded boxing bout between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul. While the bout failed to impress him, he was captivated by the presence of American rapper Saweetie, who was ringside for the event.

As the thrilling boxing bout unfolded, Conor McGregor turned his attention towards Saweetie. He took to Twitter to shoot his shot at the American wrapper, writing, "F*ck this, Saweetie what's up?"

VideoMixtape.com @VideoMixtape_ Conor McGregor ready to risk it all for Saweetie. Ya wanna see a YG vs Conor match? pic.twitter.com/mol0ewnEyd

In the aftermath of the Paul vs. Diaz fight, McGregor laced into his former UFC rival for his showboating and sloppy antics that may have cost him the bout. Furthermore, he issued a violent warning to the Stockton native for their inevitable trilogy clash in the future.

Amidst all that, the Irishman seized a moment to make his move towards Saweetie again, delighting his fans by posting a charming image with the Californian rapper. He wittily captioned the tweet:

"See this right-hand sweetie, it’s all I’d need. Left-hand can of @ForgedStout"

Check out the tweet below:

Conor McGregor fiercely criticizes Jake Paul's boxing bout with Nate Diaz

In a no-holds-barred approach, Conor McGregor didn't hold back on his scathing review of the boxing bout between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul.

The clash between Diaz and Paul ended with the latter claiming victory by unanimous decision in a ten-round spectacle in Dallas, Texas. However, McGregor, who has ventured into boxing in the past, was clearly not impressed by the display of the two fighters.

McGregor uploaded an image of himself from his August 2017 boxing debut, triumphantly standing behind a covered-up Floyd Mayweather with his hands raised. He used this iconic image as the backdrop for his candid Twitter post, pouring fuel on the already raging fire of controversy surrounding the match. The Irishman wrote:

"I gonna serve up your liver on a sandwich in the trilogy [mate]. Out straight. I won’t even hit your face. That was abysmal last night. Paul is a re**rd. Absolute garbage he is. Moving backward like I was watching a fight in rewind. Holy garbage. Embarrassing stuff all around IMO [in my opinion]."

Catch McGregor's comments below:

IFN @IfnBoxing pic.twitter.com/iLds6Acxpd Conor Mcgregor reacts to Jake Paul Vs Nate Diaz🥊

Conor McGregor's boxing fight against Floyd Mayweather in 2017 showcased his fearless spirit and determination. Despite being an MMA fighter stepping into the boxing world, McGregor displayed impressive skills and took the fight to the undefeated Mayweather, landing some notable shots in the opening rounds.

Though he ultimately lost the fight via TKO in the tenth round, his courageous performance earned him respect from both fans and critics alike.

