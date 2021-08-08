"I wouldn't even p**s on ya's" - Conor McGregor deletes yet another dark tweet aimed at his detractors as he watches UFC 265

On yet another tweet-and-delete spree, Conor McGregor recently took to Twitter in a bid to rain fire on his detractors.

Although the Dubliner is enjoying some time off with his family and watching UFC 265 go down at the Toyota Center in Houston, his mind is seemingly muddied by everything that has transpired over the past few days.

Check out his latest deleted tweet below:

Screengrab of Conor McGregor's deleted tweet

Conor McGregor previously took to Twitter to hit back at Daniel Cormier after 'DC' described 'The Notorious' Irishman's recent antics as a 'cry for help'.

But that tweet lasted just as long as the recent one aimed at his critics did. Promptly deleting the jab at 'DC', Conor McGregor posted a series of pictures with his family as he watched the PPV action unfold on TV.

Poolside with the fam at the Beverly Hills hotel watching the UFC HW title fight! Team @DraftKings pic.twitter.com/M90aLCkapq — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 8, 2021

Why has Conor McGregor caught the ire of the MMA faithful?

While Conor McGregor is often regarded, and sporadically lauded, as a trash-talker extraordinaire, there are times he goes overboard.

The Irish southpaw was recently struck by a wave of criticism after he took to social media to continue his tirade against his nemeses.

The comments that attracted the most heat were the ones he made about Khabib Nurmagomedov and his father. The Irishman previously found himself on the receiving end of a lot of flak after making his feud with Dustin Poirier overtly personal.

Following a series of comments that were dubbed uncalled for, Conor McGregor was heavily criticized for the way he called out and involved Poirier's family in their rivalry.

The former double champ was uncharacteristically cordial and amicable in their rematch that went down at UFC 257 in January. However, things took a turn for the worse after the Crumlin native was defeated at the hands of 'The Diamond'.

The final edition of their trilogy saga saw Conor McGregor coming after Poirier and his family incessantly.

True to his nature, Conor McGregor has not held back on his criticism of his naysayers. However, how long before things turn ugly?

For round-the-clock coverage and lightning fast delivery of the latest MMA news, follow SK MMA!

Edited by Harvey Leonard