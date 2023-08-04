Conor McGregor enjoys love-filled beach getaway with pregnant Dee Devlin and children

Conor McGregor's aura goes beyond his victories in the octagon; he is also known for being a devoted family man. Despite facing allegations that attempt to tarnish his image, McGregor's commitment to his family remains steadfast.

The former UFC two-division champ and his fiancée, Dee Devlin, have a beautiful family together. Unlike some athletes who prefer to keep their families private, McGregor proudly includes Devlin and their children in various aspects of his life, be it during fights or leisure trips.

They have three children together. Conor McGregor Jr., their first child, was born in May 2017. Croia, their second child, was born in January 2019. In May 2021, Devlin gave birth to their third child, another son named Rian. McGregor revealed back in June his partner is pregnant again and they are expecting their fourth child.

Conor McGregor recently shared a TMZ report featuring pictures of him enjoying moments with his expanding family at the beaches of the South of France.

Check out McGregor's tweet below:

During the outing, 'The Notorious' displayed his excitement for their upcoming baby by affectionately kissing his partner's tummy. McGregor lovingly expressed his anticipation for their fourth child by rubbing and hugging Dee Devlin's stomach.

Check out the photos from TMZ.com below:

Credits: TMZ

Conor McGregor's callouts have not convinced Justin Gaethje

Conor McGregor has sparked discussions about a potential fight with Justin Gaethje. After Gaethje's impressive leg-kick knockout victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291, McGregor appeared to call out the newly crowned BMF champion for a bout.

While facing 'The Notorious' would be a significant opportunity for Gaethje, it appears that the former UFC interim lightweight champion is not fully receptive to McGregor's callouts.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Gaethje seemed to downplay the likelihood of the fight taking place:

"There's a reason that he has turned me down six times. How you lose to me is not how you can lose and continue to be McGregor so you know that's a big risk for him. He's always saying something, trying to take the light away from when people fight in the cage. Whatever, I know it's entertainment, but I just don't really want to buy into that and play that game."

Check out Gaethje's comments below (from 3:48):