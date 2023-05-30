Conor McGregor has voiced his frustration with the inconsistency he has experienced inside the octagon.

As he approaches a new stage of his career after facing battles with injuries, McGregor is eager to put an end to the fluctuating nature of his recent career.

Having recently concluded filming for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, where he served as a coach against Michael Chandler (whom he is set to face later this year), McGregor shared his aspirations for the future.

In an exclusive interview with the UFC, he expressed his desire for more fights and a consistent run in the octagon:

"What do I hope for in this world? Megan, I hope for a hundred more fights, I hope for consistency, I hope for a run. I have had this on, off, on, off for the last while. And you know, I just want to get this nice consistency going, and I'm hoping that now when I come back..."

Despite his status as one of the most technically gifted MMA fighters of his era, injuries and external factors hampered the Irishman's fighting rhythm inside the cage.

While fans eagerly await McGregor’s return to the Octagon against Michael Chandler, the Irish fighter remains determined to overcome his erratic past and develop a consistent and dynamic fight schedule

Check out Conor McGregor's interview below:

Dana White is confident Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will exceed expectations

In a recent interview with The Mac Life, UFC President Dana White expressed his unwavering confidence that the highly anticipated clash between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler will live up to the immense hype surrounding it.

Emphasizing the excitement of the matchup, White stated:

"When you're going into a fight like this, it's all the questions. You have these fights where you're like, 'I know this guy's going to come in and walk right over this guy, so it's not fun.' That's not the case with this thing."

The UFC honcho also emphasized the intriguing storyline surrounding McGregor's return from a layoff and injury, as well as his determination to regain his status as a top contender. He also praised Chandler's toughness, durability, and relentless nature, noting that both fighters possess the ability to end a fight with a single punch.

Check out Dana White's comments on the highly anticipated fight:

While an official date for the Conor McGregor vs.Michael Chandler bout has yet to be finalized, the promotion is diligently working on making an announcement by the end of this year.

