Conor McGregor extends unexpected olive branch in response to Henry Cejudo's immediate post-fight reaction to his tweets

Conor McGregor and Henry Cejudo seem to have buried the hatchet just a couple of days after the two traded insults on social media. McGregor recently responded to one of Cejudo's reaction videos uploaded to Twitter and consoled 'Triple C'with some words of encouragement.

Henry Cejudo made his long-awaited return to action against Aljamain Sterling in a bantamweight championship fight at UFC 288. The former two-division champion narrowly lost his bid to reclaim the title he never lost inside the octagon via a split decision, marking his first loss since December 2016.

Following the result, Conor McGregor wasted no time taking to Twitter to insult the Olympic gold medallist and claimed betting on Sterling to win was the easiest jackpot he's ever won. 'The Notorious' followed up with a hilarious reaction video pointing out holes in Cejudo's game, which led to a heated back-and-forth between the two former two-division champions.

However, Henry Cejudo recently tweeted a video showing his immediate post-fight reaction to the Irishman's troll-job tweets and looked amused as he jokingly thanked Conor McGregor for his words.

"Thanks @TheNotoriousMMA."

'The Notorious' reciprocated the gratitude with some words of encouragement. He tweeted:

"Haha, my pleasure! Good fight! Dust it off and come back. God bless."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @HenryCejudo Haha my pleasure! Good fight! Dust it off and come back. God bless @HenryCejudo Haha my pleasure! Good fight! Dust it off and come back. God bless 🙏

Conor McGregor -Henry Cejudo: What did 'Triple C' say about potentially coaching 'The Notorious'?

Henry Cejudo was away from the cage for three years after he shockingly announced his retirement after beating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. During his time away, 'Triple C' made a name for himself as an MMA coach while working with high-profile fighters like Jon Jones, Jiri Prochazka, and former rival Demetrious Johnson.

Before his return to the octagon against bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling this past weekend, Cejudo stated that the doors of his Arizona-based gym would never open for Conor McGregor. The Irishman is also set to make his highly anticipated return to action against Michael Chandler this year.

Speaking at the UFC 288 media day, Henry Cejudo explained why he'd never train Conor McGregor in MMA. The Olympian stated that the Irishman has insulted several people close to him, including Khabib Nurmagomedov and Ali Abdelaziz, and said:

"I think he's offended too many of my good friends... I was kind of a Conor hater then I became a fan. He won me over, but I think he took things a little too far. Talking about Khabib's father after his passing, calling my manager [Abdelaziz] a rat, a terrorist, all that. I get sports, and I get the entertainment side, but that's just a little too much for me."

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



"I think he took things a little too far, talking about Khabib’s father after him passing, calling my manager a rat, a terrorist, all that."



Full youtu.be/hewNeuHf3_w Henry Cejudo has advice for Conor McGregor, but says he would never coach him."I think he took things a little too far, talking about Khabib’s father after him passing, calling my manager a rat, a terrorist, all that."Full #UFC288 scrum Henry Cejudo has advice for Conor McGregor, but says he would never coach him."I think he took things a little too far, talking about Khabib’s father after him passing, calling my manager a rat, a terrorist, all that."Full #UFC288 scrum ▶️ youtu.be/hewNeuHf3_w https://t.co/9IbWsyn8Jo

Poll : 0 votes