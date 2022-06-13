Conor McGregor fans lose their minds on social media as heavy kicking video surfaces - "Guy is a f***ing animal, doing that after he broke his ankle"

Conor McGregor fans are seemingly overjoyed to see the MMA legend land thunderous kicks on a heavy bag. This comes after a video of the UFC megastar kicking the bag with his left leg started making the rounds online.

McGregor, a former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, last competed at UFC 264 in July 2021. The lightweight bout witnessed him face Dustin Poirier in what was their much-awaited trilogy matchup. ‘The Notorious’ suffered a mid-fight leg injury in the fight, losing via first-round TKO (doctor's stoppage).

It was subsequently revealed that McGregor suffered fractures to his tibia and fibula in his left leg. His manager Audie Attar confirmed that McGregor underwent surgery to repair the same. The Irishman has been working hard, focused on his recovery and comeback ever since.

Given the gruesome nature of his injury, it was only earlier this year that McGregor was able to return to sparring. Additionally, his sparring primarily appeared to be boxing-centric.

However, McGregor has now taken to his official Instagram account and posted a video wherein he’s seen landing vicious kicks on a heavy bag with his left leg, connecting on the bag with his shin. McGregor attached a statement alongside the video, which reads as follows:

Needless to say, many fans and critics of McGregor responded to the video on social media. While some fans celebrated it as the king's comeback, others highlighted that McGregor is courageous enough to return with a titanium shinbone. One fan notably left the following comment on McGregor’s Instagram post:

"Guy is a f***ing animal, doing that after he broke his ankle"

Dana White on Conor McGregor’s potential opponent in his comeback fight

Speaking to TMZ Sports, UFC president Dana White recently named UFC lightweight star Michael Chandler as the ideal opponent for Conor McGregor in the latter’s comeback matchup. Nevertheless, White added that the landscape could change by the time McGregor returns. McGregor is reportedly likely to return in February/March 2023. White said:

"I really like [Michael] Chandler vs. Conor [McGregor] after Chandler's last fight... I'm just saying after his last interview, his last fight, Conor's ranked No. 8, he's ranked No. 5 – it makes a lot of sense right now.”

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler have often expressed interest in fighting one another, possibly at welterweight. Regardless, neither McGregor’s nor Chandler’s respective next fights have been officially announced as of yet.

