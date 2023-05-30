Conor McGregor has hinted at a potential venture into bare-knuckle fighting. McGregor, who hasn't competed in the UFC since suffering a leg injury against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, recently weighed in on the perceived dulness of both boxing and mixed martial arts.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani for Matchroom Boxing, McGregor admitted that both sports can lack enthusiasm on occasions and stated, "Boxing can be a snoozefest, MMA can be a snoozefest."

In response to the possibility of engaging in bare-knuckle fighting, McGregor expressed excitement, highlighting the inherent excitement and unpredictability of such bouts. He said that even a light jab may cause a split skin, which would send shockwaves across the arena and excite the spectators.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting



bit.ly/McGregorBK Conor McGregor would like to give bare-knuckle boxing a go Conor McGregor would like to give bare-knuckle boxing a go 👊📰 bit.ly/McGregorBK https://t.co/Z5n5ce5N42

Needless to say, merciless fight fans saw this as an opportunity to troll Conor McGregor's goal of fighting at BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship). One fan wrote:

"Conor talks about fighting way more than he fights. He’s like a catholic college girl talking about s*x."

Lex Jurgen @Lex_Jurgen @MMAFighting @TheNotoriousMMA Conor talks about fighting way more than he fights. He’s like a catholic college girl talking about sex. @MMAFighting @TheNotoriousMMA Conor talks about fighting way more than he fights. He’s like a catholic college girl talking about sex.

Another fan pointed out:

"Bro just talks and hasn't won a fight since January of 2020."

Yet another fan wrote:

"He’s not doing that he’s pretty much a Dillon Danis at this point in his career Lots of talk to stay relevant."

Patrick @prs2310 @MMAFighting @TheNotoriousMMA He’s not doing that he’s pretty much a Dillon Danis at this point in his career Lots of talk to stay relevant @MMAFighting @TheNotoriousMMA He’s not doing that he’s pretty much a Dillon Danis at this point in his career Lots of talk to stay relevant

It is not unprecedented for McGregor to be interested in crossing over into various combat disciplines. In 2017, he famously fought boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in a match dubbed the "money fight" and lauded as one of the highest grossing fights in the history of combat sports.

The Irishman was also spotted at the BKFC 41 event where he faced off with Mike Perry following the latter's victory over Luke Rockhold. Yet, fans do not believe Conor McGregor's recent comments, as his lack of victories in recent times fails to provide credibility to his statements.

Check out some of the comments below:

FlipsaCoin @ChigurhFlipCoin @MMAFighting @TheNotoriousMMA he turned himself into a politician, knows everything and is doing nothing @MMAFighting @TheNotoriousMMA he turned himself into a politician, knows everything and is doing nothing

Super Villain @BradChilling @MMAFighting @TheNotoriousMMA All talk from the guy who fixed up his teeth, splurges on botox, hair transplant and posts selfies every other day. Too much money has gone in to that face for bare knuckle. @MMAFighting @TheNotoriousMMA All talk from the guy who fixed up his teeth, splurges on botox, hair transplant and posts selfies every other day. Too much money has gone in to that face for bare knuckle.

Eman @ElZohan1990 @MMAFighting @TheNotoriousMMA Conor is not about that bare knuckle life lol . He would end up like Rockhold.. @MMAFighting @TheNotoriousMMA Conor is not about that bare knuckle life lol . He would end up like Rockhold..

Will I IS @BigPappiPataky @MMAFighting @TheNotoriousMMA Lmao what he means is he wasn't great at boxing and Lost. Wasn't that great at MMA once opponents learned to keep shut him out mentally and yup he Lost again n again why not lose at real fighting @MMAFighting @TheNotoriousMMA Lmao what he means is he wasn't great at boxing and Lost. Wasn't that great at MMA once opponents learned to keep shut him out mentally and yup he Lost again n again why not lose at real fighting😂😂😂👍

YeahNahRight @HeflaTV @MMAFighting @TheNotoriousMMA He's looking for new ways to get destroyed hard. Did someone tell him that his face won't recover from that? @MMAFighting @TheNotoriousMMA He's looking for new ways to get destroyed hard. Did someone tell him that his face won't recover from that?

Ryan @Chimichanga8131 @MMAFighting @TheNotoriousMMA This guy has turned into Jay from Inbetweeners. Always talking shit & never doing shit @MMAFighting @TheNotoriousMMA This guy has turned into Jay from Inbetweeners. Always talking shit & never doing shit

Conor McGregor claims that the UFC did not have a problem with BKFC 41 appearance

Fans of combat sports were surprised by Conor McGregor's appearance at BKFC 41 and expected the Irishman to receive backlash from the UFC for his actions. The promotion is notorious for its unwillingness to co-promote or allow its top stars to compete on platforms that don't directly benefit them.

Bloody Elbow @BloodyElbow “I would do it. In a heartbeat, I would do it. Yes, I would do it. For sure.”



Conor McGregor ‘sure’ UFC will ‘have no problem’ with him taking BKFC fight



“I would do it. In a heartbeat, I would do it. Yes, I would do it. For sure.”Conor McGregor ‘sure’ UFC will ‘have no problem’ with him taking BKFC fighthttps://t.co/RMrfCjCDH1

Following Conor McGregor's faceoff with Mike Perry, the main event fighter of BKFC 41, and his conspicuous display of a BKFC belt on his shoulder, the president of the organization, David Feldman, made it known that McGregor should expect consequences from his promoter.

However, in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, McGregor disclosed that the UFC had no objections to his actions:

“I don’t know [if the UFC was mad]. No one said anything. The UFC is where it’s at, no matter what. There isn’t nothing above the UFC, and there isn’t nothing that ever will be, and that’s the truth. So I’m sure they had no problem.”

Poll : 0 votes