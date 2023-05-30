Conor McGregor has hinted at a potential venture into bare-knuckle fighting. McGregor, who hasn't competed in the UFC since suffering a leg injury against Dustin Poirier in July 2021, recently weighed in on the perceived dulness of both boxing and mixed martial arts.
During an interview with Ariel Helwani for Matchroom Boxing, McGregor admitted that both sports can lack enthusiasm on occasions and stated, "Boxing can be a snoozefest, MMA can be a snoozefest."
In response to the possibility of engaging in bare-knuckle fighting, McGregor expressed excitement, highlighting the inherent excitement and unpredictability of such bouts. He said that even a light jab may cause a split skin, which would send shockwaves across the arena and excite the spectators.
Needless to say, merciless fight fans saw this as an opportunity to troll Conor McGregor's goal of fighting at BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship). One fan wrote:
"Conor talks about fighting way more than he fights. He’s like a catholic college girl talking about s*x."
Another fan pointed out:
"Bro just talks and hasn't won a fight since January of 2020."
Yet another fan wrote:
"He’s not doing that he’s pretty much a Dillon Danis at this point in his career Lots of talk to stay relevant."
It is not unprecedented for McGregor to be interested in crossing over into various combat disciplines. In 2017, he famously fought boxing legend Floyd Mayweather in a match dubbed the "money fight" and lauded as one of the highest grossing fights in the history of combat sports.
The Irishman was also spotted at the BKFC 41 event where he faced off with Mike Perry following the latter's victory over Luke Rockhold. Yet, fans do not believe Conor McGregor's recent comments, as his lack of victories in recent times fails to provide credibility to his statements.
Check out some of the comments below:
Conor McGregor claims that the UFC did not have a problem with BKFC 41 appearance
Fans of combat sports were surprised by Conor McGregor's appearance at BKFC 41 and expected the Irishman to receive backlash from the UFC for his actions. The promotion is notorious for its unwillingness to co-promote or allow its top stars to compete on platforms that don't directly benefit them.
Following Conor McGregor's faceoff with Mike Perry, the main event fighter of BKFC 41, and his conspicuous display of a BKFC belt on his shoulder, the president of the organization, David Feldman, made it known that McGregor should expect consequences from his promoter.
However, in a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, McGregor disclosed that the UFC had no objections to his actions:
“I don’t know [if the UFC was mad]. No one said anything. The UFC is where it’s at, no matter what. There isn’t nothing above the UFC, and there isn’t nothing that ever will be, and that’s the truth. So I’m sure they had no problem.”