Conor McGregor getting instant shot at Kamaru Usman 'not a good look' for the UFC, insists Josh Thomson

Josh Thomson recently stated that giving Conor McGregor a shot at Kamaru Usman's title over Leon Edwards would not bode well for the UFC.

While speaking to John McCarthy on the Weighing In podcast, 'The Punk' said McGregor is coming off too many losses to get a title shot upon his return. Chael Sonnen recently revealed that he had heard rumors about the Irish superstar getting a title shot over Edwards. However, Thomson is not on board with the idea:

"I understand it's Conor, I understand all the hype around Conor. I understand he brings all the hype, I understand all those things. But you're really putting a damp on the sport, you're really giving it a black eye, when you slide somebody in who's coming off as many losses."

"The way he lost, the way he walked out and 'Your wife's in my dms', It's not a good look. You're sliding this guy in. I don't think it's something they should be doing. If that fight fight was offered it's not something they should be doing."

Watch Josh Thomson and John McCarthy discuss Conor McGregor below:

The Irishman has lost his last two UFC fights against Dustin Poirier. He lost via a second-round knockout at UFC 257. Then, in his trilogy fight against 'The Diamond' at UFC 264, McGregor suffered a freak leg break at the end of the first round and lost via doctor stoppage.

However, the former two-division champion recently stated that he wants to capture a third UFC title and is eyeing up a clash against 'The Nigerian Nightmare' upon his return.

The Mac Life @TheMacLife Conor McGregor believes he should fight Kamaru Usman on his return to action. Conor McGregor believes he should fight Kamaru Usman on his return to action. https://t.co/IfeSvhVMYs

Will Kamaru Usman sidestep Leon Edwards for Conor McGregor?

The welterweight champion is expected to take on 'Rocky' in his next title defense. The duo previously fought in 2015, with Usman emerging victorious. However, Edwards has been undefeated since that loss, racking up a winning streak spanning ten fights with one no-contest.

Usman defeated Colby Covington in his last fight at UFC 268 and has since undergone hand surgery. On the other hand, Edwards is coming off a decision win against Nate Diaz in his last fight at UFC 263.

UFC Deluxe @UFCDeluxe



Dana White 🤝 Leon Edwards



It was confirmed that Leon Edwards is next in line to fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight strap.



- @btsportufc



#UFC | #MMA



"Congrats, well deserved."Dana White 🤝 Leon EdwardsIt was confirmed that Leon Edwards is next in line to fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight strap. "Congrats, well deserved."Dana White 🤝 Leon EdwardsIt was confirmed that Leon Edwards is next in line to fight Kamaru Usman for the welterweight strap. 💥🎥- @btsportufc #UFC | #MMA https://t.co/BtZV5pk4ZP

While Dana White has stated that the Brit is next in line for the welterweight title shot, Conor McGregor inserting his name into the picture could complicate matters. Kamaru Usman, on his part, has rubbished McGregor's claim to a 170lb title opportunity upon returning. Still, it's hard for anyone to deny a fight against the biggest superstar in mixed martial arts.

A fight against McGregor would undoubtedly see Kamaru Usman earn the biggest payday of his life. However, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has been extremely professional throughout his career, and it's doubtful that he will ignore the rightful contender for a big payday.

Edited by Avinash Tewari