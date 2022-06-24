Conor McGregor getting title shot against Charles Oliveira is "dog sh*t idea", says former UFC fighter

Former UFC fighter Ben Askren believes that Charles Oliveira fighting Conor McGregor for the vacant lightweight title is a "dog sh*t idea."

The 37-year-old admitted that he understands that ticket sales and pay-per-view buys are also a factor in deciding a title challenger but ultimately believes other fighters are more deserving.

Charles Oliveira's title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 was marred by controversy. 'do Bronx' missed weight ahead of the fight and was stripped of the title. Oliveria's submission victory over 'The Highlight' was bittersweet as he could not celebrate with the belt. Dana White confirmed after the bout that no matter what, Oliveira would fight next for the vacant title.

Ben Askren spoke with The Schmo ahead of Conor McGregor's inevitable UFC return and discussed the future of the lightweight division:

"The thing that I would hate, which I think has a decent possibility of happening, is them putting Conor McGregor against Charles Oliveira. I think that is such a dogsh*t idea. McGregor lost his last fight. Obviously I realise show business and selling tickets has a lot do with who's getting the shots, I have no issues with that. But with guys like [Islam] Makhachev and [Beneil] Dariush... They've won a lot in a row, you've gotta give them a shot at some point."

Charles Oliveira is another name in the long list of fighters interested in fighting 'Notorious'. Fellow lightweight Michael Chandler cut an electrifying promo after his KO win over Tony Ferguson on the same night 'do Bronx' defeated Gaethje.

McGregor is recovering from a leg break he suffered in the cage last year. Appearing almost back to full fitness, McGregor is walking around at over 170lbs. While he is interested in a fight between himself and 'Iron' or 'do Bronx', he has also expressed a desire to return to welterweight.

Chael Sonnen believes any return fight for Conor McGregor will be exciting

MMA fans around the world always pay close attention when the fighting Irishman makes his octagon walk. Although he has a mixed record of late, and his appearances in the octagon have been few and far between, the demand to see Conor McGregor fight is as high as ever.

Chael Sonnen gave his thoughts on the many potential opponents for McGregor. Sonnen believes fans will be happy with whoever the UFC decides to book against the former champ-champ, and there's a long list to choose from.

"Last week, it was Conor vs. Michael Chandler to which everybody loved... Now, let's back up a month before that, it was going to be Conor McGregor and Dan Hooker, and for a week, everybody loved that... Now, let's back up to a month before that."

The 33-year-old is expected to make his octagon return in late 2022 or early 2023. His recovery from a career-threatening injury has been remarkable, and regardless of who McGregor steps into the octagon with next, it will likely be a spectacle.

