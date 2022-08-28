"Quite incredible yet again by the mighty mouse!" - Conor McGregor gives props to Demetrious Johnson for incredible flying knee KO of Adriano Moraes

Demetrious Johnson received applause from Conor McGregor for his spectacular flying knee KO win over Adriano Moraes. 'Mighty Mouse' exacted revenge from Moraes by reclaiming the ONE Championship flyweight title in the main event of ONE's broadcast debut on Amazon Prime.

McGregor posted a clip of Johnson's stunning KO win and gave due props to the former UFC flyweight champ. 'Notorious' wrote on Twitter:

"Quite incredible yet again by the mighty mouse!"

'Mighty Mouse' was dethroned by Moraes last year with a knee to the head while he was downed. Johnson returned the favor on Friday night with a flying knee.

The former UFC flyweight champ came out as the aggressor, looking to nullify Moraes' size advantage over him. While he spent a substantial amount of time in the bottom position, Johnson managed to cut open the Brazilian with an elbow from below.

'Mighty Mouse' took the fight to Moraes in the third round, which was followed by the highlight-reel KO in round 4. Johnson rocked 'Mikinho' with a slick counter right hand and proceeded to knock his lights out with a perfect flying knee.

Watch another view of the KO below:

When Dana White hailed Conor McGregor as the UFC P4P king over Demetrious Johnson

Demetrious Johnson had a dominant reign atop the UFC's flyweight division before getting traded to ONE Championship in 2018. 'Mighty Mouse's seemingly effortless dominance also made him the pound-for-pound king in the UFC rankings.

However, in 2017, UFC president Dana White renounced Johnson and hailed Conor McGregor as the P4P king. McGregor was coming off his lightweight title win over Eddie Alvarez, which made 'Notorious' the first simultaneous UFC double champ.

Meanwhile, Johnson had turned down an offer from White to move up to bantamweight and take on then-champion T.J. Dillashaw. 'Mighty Mouse' had also written a letter against the UFC and White about a lack of promotion despite being a champion.

Responding to the letter, the UFC boss pronounced McGregor the P4P king, claiming that the Irishman was more game than Johnson. White said in an interview with TMZ Sports:

“The media claims he’s the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. I think Conor McGregor is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world. If you look at what that really means, what pound-for-pound means. Conor doesn’t give a sh**; he’ll fight anybody anywhere, anytime.”

Watch White's interview with TMZ below:

