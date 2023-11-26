Conor McGregor hails 17-year-old French for heroic act while snubbing the Irish government yet again

MMA superstar Conor McGregor is quite vocal on social media about his country Ireland and the issues prevailing in it. In a recent post on Twitter, 'The Notorious' thanked several personalities for their recent actions.

In the tweet, McGregor mentioned Wicklow native Warren Donohue, the 17-year-old French trainee chef Alan Loren-Guille and the 43-year-old delivery driver Caoi Benicio for their recent acts of bravery.

The 35-year-old refused to give any credit to the Irish government and media and demanded action from the authorities on the recent tragedy that took place in the country's capital.

"Thank you Katie! Thank you Warren! Thank you Caoi! Thank you Alan Loren! Thank you emergency response units, ambulance and fire. Thank you Gardai! NO THANK YOU OUR GOVERNMENT. NO THANK YOU OUR GOVERNMENT PAID PRESS. Ireland for the victory, the cream will always rise! We stand with those in mourn. WE ARE STILL AWAITING GOVERNMENT PLAN OF ACTION. Ireland Protect!" wrote Conor McGregor.

A tragic incident recently took place at Parnell Square in Dublin, Ireland where an individual attacked a teacher and three children with a knife outside a school. At that moment, the young teenager Loren-Guille acted bravely and rushed to help the victims, wrestling the knife out of the attacker's hands. Benicio also got involved in the incident and struck the attacker to protect the teacher and the three children.

Donohue also stepped in to aid the victims and grabbed ahold of the attacker as his daughter Abigail went on to raise the alarm.

In his tweet, Conor McGregor also praised boxer Katie Taylor for her impressive victory on November 25. 'KT' went up against Chantelle Cameron in a rematch at the 3A Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The 37-year-old avenged the only loss of her professional career as she edged out a majority decision victory in a thrilling back-and-forth affair.

