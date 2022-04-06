"You literally don’t have a leg to stand on" - Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor trade shots over Twitter

Henry Cejudo has been throwing barbs at Conor McGregor over social media for months now and it looks like he's figured out the perfect way to annoy McGregor.

'The Notorious' has spent the past eight months rehabbing an injured leg and is just getting back to hitting mitts. Every time McGregor posts a new video of that glove work, Cejudo shows up to give unwanted critiques of McGregor's form.

In the latest example of this, Cejudo wrote:

"Everything is done naked. No fakes, no faints, no level changes. But you think your going to get a different result. You work to much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat."

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo mahhhh Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Think of your straights as swords, and your hooks as hammers. @McGregorFast Think of your straights as swords, and your hooks as hammers. @McGregorFast https://t.co/m7oQAqWihW Everything is done naked. No fakes, no faints, no level changes. But you think your going to get a different result. You work to much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goatmahhhh twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… Everything is done naked. No fakes, no faints, no level changes. But you think your going to get a different result. You work to much on combinations where you should be working entries, set ups, and setting traps. Just a tip from the goat 🐐 mahhhh twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

McGregor fired back:

"The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes. You ever hear or see that before? Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response. You are a little fat novice with about 2 ko’s. At bantam. I’ve 20. Across 3 divisions. Quiet, you bum!"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

Quiet, you bum! @HenryCejudo The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes. You ever hear or see that before? Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response. You are a little fat novice with about 2 ko’s. At bantam. I’ve 20. Across 3 divisions.Quiet, you bum! @HenryCejudo The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes. You ever hear or see that before? Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response. You are a little fat novice with about 2 ko’s. At bantam. I’ve 20. Across 3 divisions. Quiet, you bum!

Henry Cejudo wasn't willing to walk away from that exchange without a response. He said:

"You literally don’t have a leg to stand on. The last time you won a fight, Kaitlyn Jenner could still pee standing up."

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA

Quiet, you bum! @HenryCejudo The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes. You ever hear or see that before? Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response. You are a little fat novice with about 2 ko’s. At bantam. I’ve 20. Across 3 divisions.Quiet, you bum! @HenryCejudo The opening punches are the traps/feints/fakes. You ever hear or see that before? Your little feints won’t draw me out, kid. But pump a few real shots you might get a response. You are a little fat novice with about 2 ko’s. At bantam. I’ve 20. Across 3 divisions. Quiet, you bum! You literally don’t have a leg to stand on. The last time you won a fight, Kaitlyn Jenner could still pee standing up. twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… You literally don’t have a leg to stand on. The last time you won a fight, Kaitlyn Jenner could still pee standing up. twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

All of this online harassment from Henry Cejudo is part of a campaign to convince McGregor to fight him at lightweight. That's not too likely, as McGregor has recently stated he wants to fight at welterweight moving forward. He's not looking to fight the former flyweight and bantamweight champion, but the welterweight champion Kamaru Usman upon his return.

Henry Cejudo isn't eligible to fight in the UFC until he re-enters the USADA testing pool

Those hoping for a Henry Cejudo comeback fight will have to wait at least six months. That's how long a returning fighter has to spend in the USADA drug testing program before they're allowed to compete in the UFC again.

Coming into 2022 there were rumors that Cejudo had already re-entered the pool. 'Triple C' was calling Alexander Volkanovski out for a shot at his featherweight title, but without USADA clearance a fight at UFC 273 was never possible. Shortly after Volkanovski was matched up against 'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung, Cejudo revealed he wasn't in the USADA testing pool.

Henry Cejudo retired from the UFC in May 2020, vacating both the bantamweight and flyweight titles. Since then he has talked of a potential return, but only if the UFC will pay him more.

Edited by Ryan Harkness