Henry Cejudo denies Chael Sonnen’s claim that he re-entered USADA pool, calls it “fake news”

Henry Cejudo has reportedly denied Chael Sonnen’s claim regarding him (Cejudo) having re-entered the USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) testing pool.

'Triple C' retired from MMA after his last fight in May 2020 and hasn’t been a part of the USADA testing pool. As per the guidelines put forth by USADA and the UFC, Cejudo would have to re-enter the USADA testing pool and be a part of it for a six-month period at the very least before competing in an MMA bout in the UFC.

In a recent edition of Beyond the Fight, MMA legend Chael Sonnen claimed that ‘Triple C’ recently told him that he has re-entered the USADA testing pool and is likely to compete in the UFC featherweight division. ‘The Bad Guy’ stated:

“I have asked him point-blank, 'Henry for sure, are you coming back?' He said yes... He said 'Chael, I'm in the USADA pool, I'm training twice a day, I'm ready to go. I want Volkanovski.' [I said] I know you want Volkanovski but Volkanovski's already got an opponent and it's not you so are you willing to get in there and that's where it was hard to get an answer. He for sure was willing to tell me that after he beats Volkanovski, he's going to stick around and defend the belt for a few years. He also was very confident telling me if he lost to Volkanovski, he's going to stick around and take on the contenders then...”

As reported by MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, Henry Cejudo has now asserted that Chael Sonnen’s claim that he re-entered the USADA testing pool is “fake news.”

Ali Abdelaziz believes Henry Cejudo will be the greatest combat sports athlete of 2022

Over the past several months, MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has consistently maintained that his client Cejudo will end his retirement and fight again very soon. Abdelaziz took to Twitter last month to highlight that Cejudo will be the greatest combat sports athlete of the year. Abdelaziz’s tweet read as follows:

"Guy you will see @HenryCejudo 2022 greatest combat athlete of all the time. he’s 100% want smoke all these guys"

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo had been relentlessly lobbying for a fight against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski next.

However, the UFC booked Volkanovski to defend his title against Chan Sung Jung aka ‘The Korean Zombie’ at UFC 273 on April 9th. That said, as indicated by Chael Sonnen and Ali Abdelaziz’s claims, it’s likely that Cejudo could still be interested in returning to the UFC to capture the featherweight belt.

