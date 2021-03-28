Conor McGregor hints at chasing two weight world championship in the UFC again

Conor McGregor has once again hinted at chasing two world championships in the UFC. Taking to social media, 'The Notorious One' sent out an image of him holding both the UFC featherweight and lightweight titles. With it was a message that could be aimed towards most of his rivals.

In the following tweet, Conor McGregor can be seen holding his two weight-class UFC world championships and labeling himself the "dog." The Irishman added that he will do all the chasing, while others are on the run.

I’m a dog, you run I’m chasin 🐶 pic.twitter.com/Pqtxc2hJQB — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 28, 2021

Conor McGregor's message could be an indirect jab at his arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov. The former UFC double champion has taken multiple shots at 'The Eagle' since his retirement.

Conor McGregor is no stranger to competing across two weight divisions in the UFC and has been doing so for years. A few years prior, the Irishman conquered two UFC weight classes at the same time.

However, the only difference this time around is the fact that the Irishman is fighting either at lightweight or welterweight. Whereas, back in the day, McGregor conquered both the featherweight and lightweight divisions of the UFC.

What would Conor McGregor have to do to become a double champion in the UFC?

Conor McGregor is currently focusing on the lightweight division. 'The Notorious One' is on the back of his second loss in the division after being stopped by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

McGregor and Poirier are likely to meet in the octagon once again in a trilogy fight this year. The winner could go on to face the new lightweight champion that emerges from UFC 262.

The other title that Conor McGregor could be chasing is the UFC welterweight title. The belt is currently held by Kamaru Usman, who will be putting the strap on the line against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 in April.

The idea of a potential McGregor vs. Masvidal fight or a McGregor vs. Usman fight for the 170-pound title definitely sounds interesting. But as things stand, McGregor's focus is on 155.