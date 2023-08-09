Conor McGregor issues boastful five-word response to Charles Oliveira's "I'm here" callout

Conor McGregor recently fired back at former champion Charles Oliveira following comments made by 'Do Bronx' about the whereabouts of 'The Notorious'.

The pair recently shared a heated back-and-forth on Twitter, with the Brazilian questioning McGregor's motivation to return to the octagon. Oliveira appeared on The MMA Hour hosted by Ariel Helwani several days later, where he was asked if he was open to a fight with Conor McGregor.

Charles Oliveira responded by saying that he was waiting on the return of 'The Notorious', and he appeared confident that the fight could take place in the future.

McGregor has now responded to Charles OIiveira via Instagram, where he said this:

"I'm on the yachtsty, lad"

See the comment below:

McGregor's response to Charles Oliveira

Since Conor McGregor broke his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021, he has spent much of his time recovering on his Lamborghini yacht. According to reports, the yacht set 'The Notorious' back roughly $3.5 million.

A glance at the Irishman's Instagram will give fans an idea of just how much McGregor adores his Lamborghini yacht, and 'The Notorious' has the following post pinned to his Instagram profile:

"Don’t ask me, I’m on the Lamborghini 63"

See the post below:

A fight between McGregor and Charles Oliveira would be an enormous clash, with both men having garnered huge MMA fanbases.

'Do Bronx' is set to face Islam Makhachev next at UFC 294 in October. Should Oliveira reclaim the lightweight title and 'The Notorious' wins his return bout, a fight with McGregor could materialize in the future.

Dana White confirms Conor McGregor will face Michael Chandler upon his return

Earlier this year, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were announced as the respective coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter. The season finale of the show will air on August 15, following which McGregor and Chandler were expected to face-off in the octagon.

But complications surrounding the Irishman's re-entry into the USADA drug testing pool has led to speculation that McGregor and Chandler won't end up fighting.

Following a recent episode of Dana White's Contender Series, the UFC president appeared in front of the media and confirmed that Conor McGregor will face Michael Chandler when he returns. White said this:

"He's ready to fight. I said, 'Get in shape and let's figure this out.' Yeah yeah, he's fighting Chandler. Conor likes to f**k with everybody, especially his possible opponents."

Watch the video below from 4:35: