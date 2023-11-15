Conor McGregor issues cheeky response in typical ‘Notorious’ fashion to Halle Berry’s “tell me something I don’t know” inquiry

UFC megastar Conor McGregor is one of the most active fighters on social media. Regular interactions with the combat sports community through ‘X’ and Instagram have helped the Irishman to stay connected to fans even when he is not active in the competitive sphere.

McGregor’s social media presence is witty, hilarious, and sometimes extremely controversial. ‘The Notorious’ had a funny interaction with Academy Award-winning actress Halle Berry on ‘X’. While responding to Berry’s ‘tell me something I don’t know query’, McGregor cleverly boasted about his earnings in the film industry.

Halle Berry posted:

“Tell me something I don’t know.”

Conor McGregor replied:

“I am the highest paid first time actor of all time.”

See the original ‘X’ interaction below:

Conor McGregor is set to make his silver screen debut with the remake of the iconic 1989 movie ‘Road House’. He will be seen alongside Golden Globe award-winning actor Jake Gyllenhaal in the movie. Although the Irishman’s fees for the project have not been made public, he has claimed that the deal has been historic.

Conor McGregor’s UFC comeback delayed again

Conor McGregor has been on an extended break from competition since suffering a gruesome leg break in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. The former two-division UFC champion left the USADA testing pool to receive the treatments for complete recovery from the injury.

He was expected to compete against rival TUF 31 coach Michael Chandler towards the end of 2023. However, the 35-year-old failed to enter the USADA testing pool in time to make the fight happen. To the delight of MMA fans, Conor McGregor enrolled in the testing pool in October 2023, and he is set to grace the UFC octagon in 2024.

The milestone UFC 300 event that is due to happen in April 2024 was speculated to be the perfect occasion for McGregor's grand comeback. But as per the latest information revealed by his head coach, John Kavanagh, 'The Notorious' may not return to the UFC until the summer of 2024.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour podcast, Coach Kavanagh told Ariel Helwani that his star pupil is back in the gym and he is enjoying MMA training once again. But the comeback date has been pushed back in spite of high hopes for April. Kavanagh said:

“We were hoping for April. That was the hope, that was what we were told and now it seems to be the summer time.”

Watch John Kavanagh make the statement from the 23:25 mark of the video below: