Conor McGregor issues six-word reaction to Jake Paul questioning "bad guy" reputation after UFC star loses $259,000 civil rape trial

Conor McGregor's war of words with Jake Paul continues after 'The Problem Child' took to X/Twitter to question the Irishman's character. This, in turn, drew a response from McGregor, who was none too pleased with Paul, who was once a well-known supporter of his.

However, the pair's relationship took a turn for the worst when Paul entered combat sports and began challenging McGregor to fights. Now, he openly questioned why he is often reviled despite McGregor's several brushes with the law, including the latest guilty verdict in a civil rape court case.

"Dana [White] hits his wife. Conor's convicted of rape. But I'm the bad guy?"

In the above tweet, which Paul has since deleted, he references McGregor's controversies, as well as UFC CEO Dana White previously being filmed slapping his wife. Naturally, McGregor refused to remain silent, taking a homophobic swipe at Paul in his own deleted response.

Trending

"No you're a little gay nerd"

Expand Tweet

Fortunately, boxing journalist Michael Benson snapped a screenshot of the pair's exchange, uploading it to X/Twitter. This is the latest escalation in Paul's feud with McGregor, with 'The Problem Child' ultimately aiming to fight the Irishman for a career-changing payday.

McGregor, however, has been on a downward spiral for some time now. Unfortunately, it seems to have only worsened with time, as he appears more unhinged, with many accusing him of substance abuse. However, nothing has caught the world's attention quite like his numerous sexual assault allegations.

While McGregor has consistently denied any wrongdoing, he has been accused of sexual assault throughout the years, more than any other high-profile combat sports athlete.

Conor McGregor issued a statement in response to his guilty verdict

Following the guilty verdict he was handed for rape, which includes an order for him to pay $259,000 in compensation to the victim, Conor McGregor spoke up in defense of himself in a since-deleted tweet, saying the following:

"I will be appealing today's decision. The judge's instruction and the modest award given was for assault, not for aggravated exemplary damages. I am disappointed that the jury did not hear all the evidence that the DDP reviewed. I am with my family now, focused on my future. Thank you to all my support worldwide."

Expand Tweet

This marks the most recent stain on McGregor's reputation, which the Irishman will certainly look to rehabilitate moving forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback