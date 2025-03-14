Conor McGregor issues unfiltered reaction to Elon Musk taking shots at European Union, accuses Irish government of being "errand boys for the EU"

Conor McGregor took a hardline stance on Elon Musk’s latest criticism of the European Union. He directly attacked the Irish government and sided with Musk. The Tesla CEO launched an X post questioning the necessity of EU governance.

Check out the X post below:

McGregor launched a scathing critique, accusing Irish leaders of prioritizing EU interests over their citizens. 'The Notorious' alleged that Ireland’s government operates in a subservient manner to the EU. He also suggested that it allegedly fails to serve the people of Ireland.

Weighing in on Musk's X post, McGregor wrote:

"Isn't it just absolutely preposterous, Elon! Our government, the government of Ireland, serves the people of Ireland today ZERO! Subservients to a foreign union who could not care one flying iota about the state of our country and its inhabitants. Errand boys for the EU is what our government elite have long become."

He added:

"It is time for real change, Ireland! Take this note back to the union from me, errand boys... GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

Check out Conor McGregor's X post below:

Conor McGregor supports Elon Musk's stance on Eurpean Union. [Screenshots courtesy: @thenotoriousmma on X]

Musk and McGregor's comments coincide with broader discussions about the shifting geopolitical landscape between the EU and the United States. While the two entities once had closely aligned economic and security interests, reports suggest recent years have seen divergences, particularly in defense spending and trade priorities.

Donald Trump lauds Conor McGregor as his "favorite" Irishman

United States President Donald Trump has named Conor McGregor as his favorite Irishman. Trump, a longtime supporter of combat sports, has previously praised several MMA athletes, including Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jorge Masvidal.

With St. Patrick’s Day approaching, he reaffirmed his appreciation for McGregor. He also commended the Irish people’s strength and intelligence. Speaking about McGregor, Trump said:

"He's [McGregor] got the best tattoos I've ever seen. Conor's great, right? But you have a lot of great Irish fighters, actually. They're great fighters. I don't know what that is, but Ireland's always had a lot of good fighters. You know why? Because they're tough people. They're smart people and they're passionate people and they really have been over the years."

Check out Donald Trump's comments below:

McGregor, who has expressed support for Trump in the past, acknowledged the comment by sharing the interview on social media

