Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov have more combined Instagram followers than the sum total of all current UFC champions 

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov's combined Instagram following totals a staggering 75.5 million. To put that figure into perspective, the current UFC champions' combined following is 22.5 million.

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov Instagram follower count

The two broke the record for most pay-per-view buys (2.4 million) at UFC 229 in 2018. Moreover, the Irishman has headlined the seven most bought pay-per-view events in UFC history – UFCs 229, 257, 202, 264, 246, 196, and 205.

In August 2017, Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match, earning the two-division champ even more exposure. In April 2021, 'Notorious' sold his whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, for a reported $600 million.

Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov is regarded by many as the most dominant lightweight champion to have ever fought in the UFC. After purchasing Gorilla Fighting Championship in November 2020, the retired champion became the president of his own fight organization, Eagle FC.

Eagle FC 44, headlined by Tyrone Spong and Sergei Kharitonov, will be the promotion's debut event on American soil. It is scheduled to take place on January 28, 2022 in Miami, Florida.

Check out the Instagram following of current UFC champions below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor’s combined Instagram influence is greater than the Paul brothers'

Jake Paul and his brother Logan have a massive Instagram following with a sum total of 39.8 million followers. However, it is still some way off McGregor and Nurmagomedov’s combined numbers. The Irishman's Instagram influence alone stands at 43.3 million.

However, Logan and Jake Paul are doing well on YouTube, with a combined 43.6 million subscribers. The 24-year-old Jake still publishes regularly on his channel, while his brother Logan is the host of his own podcast, Impaulsive.

Logan Paul was the first brother to box professionally when he fought fellow YouTube star KSI. When the pair met in the ring, KSI bested the older Paul brother via split decision.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul has challenged and beaten many prominent UFC stars, his latest victory being a stunning sixth-round knockout of Tyron Woodley. 'The Problem Child' has issued multiple challenges to Conor McGregor, but the pair have yet to face each other.

Also Read Article Continues below

Jake Paul @jakepaul AYE @thenotoriousmma INSTEAD OF $50 MILLION I GOT $10,000 for you now😂😂😂 CASH THO!! ALL CASH😂😂 AYE @thenotoriousmma INSTEAD OF $50 MILLION I GOT $10,000 for you now😂😂😂 CASH THO!! ALL CASH😂😂 https://t.co/8EfPgvAk97

Edited by Aziel Karthak