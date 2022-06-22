Conor McGregor lauds Spotify after attending Kendrick Lamar's beach concert

Conor McGregor was given a front row seat for an intimate Kendrick Lamar concert at Spotify Beach in Cannes, France.

Continuing to enjoy his time away from the UFC octagon, the Irish megastar appeared to have had a blast while attending the Spotify-sponsored exclusive event. McGregor posted photos of the remarkable night on Instagram with a caption that read:

"Thank you to the team at @spotify, an awesome night was had! An intimate beach concert with rap legend @kendricklamar! One thing is for sure, if it is music, it is spotify! Great and glowing conversations about my fellow @ufc colleague @joerogan, also! What a truly great, powerhouse of a company @spotify is! I was honored to attend."

The concert came after the rap sensation released his newest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, last month. The album, Lamar's first release since 2017, was met with rave reviews from fans.

At the event, McGregor crossed paths with fellow celebrities, most notably Morbius star Jared Leto. 'The Notorious' also posted photos of himself having a friendly chat with the American actor.

Jorge Masvidal wants to fight Conor McGregor "before this guy overdoses on cocaine"

Jorge Masvidal appears to be monitoring Conor McGregor's social media activities. As such, 'Gamebred' seems to be privy to McGregor's lifestyle, which includes a lot of partying.

For that reason, Masvidal believes the window to fight 'The Notorious' is probably beginning to close. Stating his intention to fight McGregor during an episode of the BLOCKPARTY podcast, Masvidal said:

"I think November or December, it’s looking good for me, man. Before this guy [McGregor] overdoses on cocaine and the fight never happens then I don’t get to make all that easy money, I just want to break Conor’s face. Let’s get that paycheck, let’s get that out of the way, sell the most pay-per-views ever before this guy does harm to himself or somebody else. And I just like “boom,” get that check real quick cause I got kids, right? I need the f***ing money."

Considering the attention that McGregor and Masvidal command from fans, a matchup between the two will undoubtedly be a showdown for the ages. However, with the Irishman still looking to finalise a date for his return, 'Gamebred' might be forced to consider other potential opponents before the year ends.

